Major smartphone maker, TECNO, has launched its #ToneProud Campaign, which seeks to end skin-tone bias in imaging technology – a particular concern as AI image-generation and editing tools become much more common.

The ambitious social-media campaign aims to raise awareness of skin-tone diversity while reminding consumers of the ‘Universal Tone’ 268 skin-tone database featured in TECNO phones.

It has certainly come at the right time: a study in 2018 from MIT and Stanford University found skin-type bias in some commercial artificial intelligence systems. This bias will presumably only get worse as AI-driven imaging technology spreads.

‘Understanding and addressing these skin tone algorithmic biases through scientific data collection and innovative measurement is crucial for fostering a more equitable and inclusive society,’ TECNO explains.

Global celebrity supporters

The #ToneProud campaign is supported and joined by a distinguished roster of global celebrities with diverse skin tones, including Indonesian-born singer-songwriter Anggun, Saudi Arabian filmmaker and actress Fatima Al-Banawi, Nigerian singer-songwriter Johnny Drille and Polish actress Ewa Kępys.

In a film released to mark the start of the #ToneProud campaign, the celebrities share their experiences of having their skin tones misrepresented, and their belief that technology should support diverse skin tones and true colour (watch the illuminating film on YouTube below).

‘I think, sometimes, you just need to be reminded that we’re all individual and we’re all beautiful in our own way,’ says Anggun. ‘If the technology helps us, which is the approach of TECNO phones, it makes it easier to break barriers and change people’s perception.’

These celebrities know their skin-tone type – do you?

So, what is your skin tone?

You can also try out TECNO’s Universal Tone technology yourself at a fascinating new website set up as part of the campaign. ‘By gaining a deeper understanding of their own skin tones, consumers can join the conversation by sharing their portrait with skin tone code on Instagram using the hashtags #ToneProud, #UniversalTone, and #TECNO,’ said the company. ‘This sends a united message that everyone should be proud of their own skin tones.’

The Camon 30 Premier 5G in action. Image: Amy Davies

