During the Summer, we partnered with TECNO Mobile for the #ShotOnCamon photography competition, dedicated to photos taken on TECNO phones. We are delighted to share the Shot On Camon winners, including Kyaw Kyaw Winn who has won the overall TECNO Photography Master prize, with five more photographers winning Gold prizes!

The competition had five categories: Colorful Discovery, Poetic Portrait, Super Night, Creative Perspective and Life in Motion. The winners were decided by judges at TECNO and AP, and win from a pot of $11,000 cash prizes and Camon 30 smartphones. Winners will be joining us in London at the end of November for a London photography tour!

TECNO Photography Master Winner

Colorful Evening and Childhood by Kyaw Kyaw Winn

Image: Kyaw Kyaw Winn

The photograph masterfully captures light and shadow, freezing the joyful moment of children jumping with pinwheels in hand against a vibrant sunset. The serene river and glowing evening sky form the perfect backdrop, vividly reflecting the innocence and happiness of childhood.

Category Gold Award winners:

Colorful Discovery: Cool and Warm by Swe Tun

Image: Swe Tun

This piece captures the majestic natural landscape of Myanmar, where the tranquil waters and layered sky create a perfect harmony.

Super Night: Through the rainy night by @_thatguy

Image: _thatguy

The child’s deep, contemplative expression conveys a sense of quiet reflection amidst the rainy backdrop, with droplets reflecting softly on the car window

Poetic Portrait: Coal Cave by Muath Sattar

Image: Muath Sattar

The piece uses unique composition and lighting to capture the resolute expression of a miner, showcasing the resilience of the human spirit in adversity.

Creative Perspective: Time by Myo Minn Aung

Image: Myo Minn Aung

A heartfelt moment captured in the warmth of touch, where the hands of two generations meet, telling stories of love, wisdom, and timeless connections. The textured wrinkles contrast with the soft, youthful grip, emphasizing the beauty of life’s continuity.

Life in Motion: City & The Wild by @picture_guru

Where the cityscape meets the untamed wild. A blend of urban life and natural beauty in every shot.

You can see the full winners gallery here: TECNO Shot On Camon winners gallery

