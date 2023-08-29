Oppo has released the Oppo Find N3 Flip in China with a Hasselblad triple camera system. This and Oppo’s promise that it will be ‘coming soon’ to international markets, may make it an attractive camera phones for photography to consider.

This comes less than a year after Oppo released the Find N2 Flip internationally and the N3 Flip joins the growing list of flip phones released this summer, including the Xiaomi Mix Fold 3, Motorola Razr 40 Ultra and Samsung Galaxy Z Flip5. However, it remains unclear if unlike the N2 Flip, Oppo will release this flip phone in the US.

With a similar design to the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip5, the Oppo Find N3 Flip features a 32MP telephoto, 48MP ultrawide with 114 degree field-of-view, a 50MP main camera, as well as a 32MP front-facing camera.

The Oppo Find N3 Flip is already available to pre-order in China, with open sales scheduled to begin on 8 September. It comes in Black, Gold and Rose colours and starts at 6,799 yuan (around $932/£740) for the 12/256GB version. This could potentially mean the Oppo Find N3 Flip would be in a similar price range to its flip phone competitors when released internationally.

