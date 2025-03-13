Sony World Photography Awards have announced the 10 category winners of the Open competition! Now in its 18th year, the Open competition celebrates the ability of an individual photograph to capture and distil a singular moment, whilst evoking a broader narrative. Entrants were invited to submit their strongest single images from 2024, and across this year’s competitions, over 419,000 images from over 200 countries and territories were submitted to the Awards.
The overall Open Photographer of the Year winner will be announced, alongside the overall winners of the Youth, Student and Professional competitions, in April at the Sony World Photography Awards’ ceremony and will receive $5,000 (USD) cash prize and a range of Sony digital imaging equipment.
From 17th April – 5th May, winning and shortlisted images from the Sony World Photography Awards, will be on exhibition at Somerset House before travelling to other locations. More information and all shortlisted images can be found here.
See the Open category winners below…
Sony World Photography Awards Open category winners
ARCHITECTURE
Xuecheng Liu (China Mainland) for the photograph Centre of the Cosmos, which shows New York’s iconic Times Square from above, using a very wide angle to highlight the expanse of the city.
CREATIVE
Jonell Francisco (Philippines) for Kem the Unstoppable, an elegantly photographed collage portrait, alluding to Renaissance traditions of portraiture.
LANDSCAPE
Ng Guang Ze (Singapore) for his mesmerising black-and-white shot of a stream meandering through grasslands into a lake in the distance, taken in Wenhai, Lijiang.
LIFESTYLE
Hajime Hirano (Japan) for his meticulously composed image of a street vendor selling electronic parts in Akihabara, once Japan’s largest electronics town following a period of rapid economic growth in the late 1950s.
MOTION
Olivier Unia (France) for Tbourida La Chute, in which the photographer captures the danger and excitement of the moment a rider is thrown from their mount during a ‘tbourida,’ a traditional Moroccan equestrian performance.
NATURAL WORLD & WILDLIFE
Estebane Rezkallah (France) for The Whale Raft, depicting a group of polar bears feasting on the carcass of a whale in east Greenland.
OBJECT
Sussi Charlotte Alminde (Denmark) for Octopuses in the Sky, showcasing elaborate handmade kites at the Fanø International Kite Fliers Meeting, one of the world’s largest kite flying events.
PORTRAITURE
Yeintze Boutamba (Gabon) for Encounter, a tender portrait of two people shot in the intimacy of a bedroom. The photographer wanted to immortalise this moment for the sitters.
STREET PHOTOGRAPHY
Khairizal Maris (Indonesia) for Celebrating Football Club Victories, which pictures the elation of fans celebrating a win by their local football club by lighting flares in Bandung, West Java.
TRAVEL
Matjaž Šimic (Slovenia) for Ask a Shaman, depicting a group of shamans in La Paz, Bolivia, where they play a major role in Native Bolivian traditional culture, shot against the brightly painted local architecture.
