We are pleased to announce our next event will be hosted in collaboration with Royal Geographical Society! Join Jamie Owen FRGS, Photographic Curator at the RGS, for an exclusive behind-the-scenes tour of the archives and current Everest Through the Lens exhibition, which presents documentation of the early attempts to summit Mount Everest. There is a very limited number of spaces at this event so we recommend booking now to avoid disappointment! Full details below…

Everest through the Lens Exhibition and RGS Archive tour – AP’s Evening at the RGS

Image credit: Royal Geographical Society

Amateur Photographer’s Exclusive Evening at the Royal Geographical Society

Date: Thursday 3rd April

Time: 6:30 PM – 8:30 PM

Price: £15

Step into history and explore the evolution of mountain photography with an exclusive evening at the Royal Geographical Society. Hosted by Jamie Owen FRGS, the Society’s esteemed Photographic Curator, this guided tour will take you through the early history of photography on Mount Everest.

Enjoy a complimentary drink as you gain rare insights into the mountain’s first photographic and cine-film records, dating back to 1907 through to 1953. As part of this unique experience, you’ll be granted behind-the-scenes access to the Society’s photographic archive, uncovering original historical images.

A must-attend event for photography enthusiasts and history lovers alike! Secure your place today.

Amateur Photographer is proud to host a series of exclusive events designed to bring together photography enthusiasts of all levels—from students and amateurs to advanced professionals. Our events feature inspiring talks, hands-on workshops, and expert-led sessions from some of the world’s top photographers. Whether you’re looking to enhance your skills, explore new techniques, or connect with like-minded creatives, our events offer a wealth of knowledge and inspiration.

