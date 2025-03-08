Amateur Photographer are delighted to announce a new festival of photography dedicated to the great outdoors! Festival of Outdoor Photography brings together experts from Nature and Wildlife, Landscape, Travel and Street genres, who will be sharing their knowledge in a range of talks and interactive activities. Festival of Outdoor Photography will be taking place 30th May – 1st June at The Royal Geographical Society. Early bird tickets are available now!

Join us for a three-day celebration of outdoor photography at the Royal Geographical Society in London’s historic museum district of South Kensington. This festival brings together an incredible selection of world-class experts who will share their knowledge and passion through talks, presentations, workshops, and interactive activities.

Whether you’re an experienced photographer looking to refine your skills or a budding enthusiast eager to explore everything the world of outdoor photography has to offer, there’s something for everyone. Each day will be packed with inspiring sessions, covering a wide range of expertise and interests.

Confirmed speakers include wildlife and bird photography experts Tesni Ward, Rachel Bigsby and Tim Flach, renowned landscape photographers Liam Man and Quintin Lake, street specialists Nick Turpin and Damien Demolder. Plus, Chris Coe and Bella Falk on travel, and Peter Dench on documentary.

Each speaker will be delivering an educational keynote speech on their category of specialism and leading a hands-on separate workshop to give smaller groups the opportunity to learn first-hand from these leading experts in their fields.

Don’t miss out on this extraordinary opportunity to learn, network, and be inspired. Book your tickets today!

Festival of Outdoor Photography – Key Information:

Date: Friday, May 30th – Sunday, June 1st

Early bird tickets: 1 day £35, 2 days £60, 3 days £90

Full price tickets: 1 day £50, 2 days £80, 3 days £100

Venue: The Royal Geographical Society (with IBG), 1 Kensington Gore, London, SW7 2AR

More events from AP:

Exclusive Everest Through the Lens exhibition and RGS Archive tour

Join Jamie Owen FRGS, Photographic Curator at the RGS, for an exclusive behind-the-scenes tour of the archives and current Everest Through the Lens exhibition, which presents documentation of the early attempts to summit Mount Everest. There is a very limited number of spaces at this event so we recommend booking now to avoid disappointment!

