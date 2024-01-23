OnePlus 12 launched globally

OnePlus has announced that its newest flagship phones in the OnePlus 12 series, which includes the OnePlus 12 and OnePlus 12R, are coming to international markets. The OnePlus 12 is powered by a Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chip and features a triple camera set up that includes a 64MP periscope telephoto camera.

The smartphone’s cameras, once again created in partnership with Hasselblad, include a 50MP main camera, a 64MP periscope telephoto camera with 3x optical zoom, and a 48MP ultrawide. They are joined by a 32MP selfie camera. Like the recently released OnePlus Open, OnePlus 12’s main camera uses a Sony-developed LYT-808 sensor.

Described as an all-around flagship, the OnePlus 12 also comes with a new 2K 120Hz ProXDR display, the 100W SUPERVOOC fast charging and 50W AIRVOOC wireless charging, and the 4th Gen Hasselblad Camera for Mobile. The OnePlus 12 also boasts other flagship features such as 3D Spatial Audio, Aqua-touch, IR blaster, and USB 3.2 Gen 1 port.

The One Plus 12 will be available to buy from 6 February starting at $799 / £849 for the 256GB storage option. The 512GB storage option will be priced at $899 / £999.

OnePlus 12. Credit: OnePlus.

The OnePlus 12R is primarily designed to be a gaming phone but also sports a flagship camera system, powered by a 50MP Sony IMX890 sensor. It comes with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chip and up to 16GB LPDDR5X RAM and 256GB UFS 4.0 storage. It will go on sale from 13 February for $599 / £649 (256GB storage option).

Unlike other phone manufacturers, OnePlus has said that the OnePlus 12 series is designed to prove that a smartphone doesn’t need to be “Plus” “Pro” or “Ultra” to provide the best hardware specs and software experience. Instead, the OnePlus 12 and OnePlus 12R are said to have their own unique attributes that give users a choice when picking their next smartphone based on what’s important to them.

‘We are incredibly excited to introduce the OnePlus 12 series to disrupt the industry status quo,’ said Pete Lau, Founder of OnePlus, Senior Vice President and Chief of Product at OPPO and OnePlus, ‘Representing our decade-long pursuit of excellence, the OnePlus 12 series has been meticulously created to deliver a lasting fast and smooth experience and it will be one of the best flagship series in the year 2024.’

