iPhone 14 Pro vs OnePlus 11: Which smartphone is best for photography? Find out below..

It goes without saying that Apple is a huge player in the smartphone market, and it’s often the one chosen by photographers looking for a well-performing camera device. However, the company is also well-known for its high prices. So, when flagship models from manufacturers such as OnePlus, it’s natural to wonder how the duo stack up against each other.

Our OnePlus 11 review found that the newest flagship is great for photography, and comes in at a much more affordable price than other flagships. Meanwhile, our iPhone 14 Pro review also revealed that to be an excellent smartphone for photographers, but, it costs a significant chunk of change more.

If therefore you’re wondering if you can get real flagship performance from something at a mid-range price, let’s see how the OnePlus 11 stacks up against the iPhone 14 Pro as we put them head-to-head…

iPhone 14 Pro vs OnePlus 11: Camera Specs

It’s no surprise these days to see triple-lens setups on the back of cameras, and that’s what you get with both the iPhone 14 Pro and the OnePlus 11. It’s worth noting that the iPhone 14 Pro can also be bought in the larger ‘Max’ size, but the camera specifications remains the same between the two – see the section regarding screen and price for more on the Max.

Both smartphones have an ultra-wide, a standard and a zoom lens. With the OnePlus 11 you get a 14mm (f/2.2), 24mm (f/1.8) and 48mm (f/2.0) equivalents, while the iPhone 14 Pro gives you a little bit longer to work with, with 13mm (f/2.2), 26mm (f/1.78) and 78mm (f/2.8) lenses. OnePlus says that its gone for a relatively short zoom lens to enable users to concentrate on portraits rather than distant subjects. With the iPhone, you also get a 2x digital option selectable from the main screen. With both phones, there is digital zoom available – up to 20x with the OnePlus and 15x with the iPhone.

In terms of resolution, the OnePlus has a 50MP main camera, with the iPhone 14 Pro coming in close with a 48MP device. You get far more resolution with the OnePlus secondary cameras than with the iPhone. The ultra-wide has a 48MP sensor, while the 2x lens has a 32MP sensor. Both of the iPhone’s additional camera sensors are just 12MP.

On paper at least, it looks as though the OnePlus is the better offering – at least in terms of resolution. But we’ll see how that translates in the real world as we go through the test.

iPhone 14 Pro vs OnePlus 11: Camera apps and shooting modes

When it comes to the native camera app, the OnePlus 11 offers a more comprehensive set of options. As well as the usual normal shooting mode for stills and videos, there’s also a set of additional options initially hidden under a ‘More’ tab. Here you’ll find a manual mode which gives you the option to change shooting parameters such as shutter speed, ISO, white balance and so on. This is not something which is offered via the iPhone’s native camera app. If you want extra functionality, then there are several third-party apps that can provide that.

Both the phones offer the typical modes we’re used to seeing on modern smartphones. So you get a Portrait mode for creating shallow depth of field effects. With the OnePlus, this has been designed in collaboration with Hasselblad and is designed to emulate the look of classic Hasselblad lenses. Again, we’ll take a closer look at how they actually perform later on.

There’s also a Night mode available for both smartphones, but with the iPhone it’s automatically activated when low light levels are detected. Both also offer macro shooting, with both being automatic when the phone detects it is close to a subject. Both simply switch to the ultra-wide lens to carry out macro shooting.

Raw format shooting is available with both models, though it should be noted that with the OnePlus it’s only accessible should you shoot with the “Pro” mode. With the iPhone, it’s only through shooting in raw format (available in the standard Photo mode) that you can record in the full 48 megapixels – otherwise images are always output at 12MP.

With the OnePlus, images are usually output at 12MP, but you can select “High Res” mode in the standard Photo option.

iPhone 14 Pro vs OnePlus 11: General image quality

If we look at images taken with either of the smartphones side by side, then image quality is very closely comparable, especially when shooting in good light.

Both of them easily produce nicely detailed images with good, realistic colours and it’s quite difficult to set them apart in many scenarios. One difference comes from the colour differences between the lenses – we can see quite a marked difference between the colours produced by the three OnePlus lenses, while the iPhone’s are much better matched. The disparity with the OnePlus is particularly noticeable when photographing in artificial light, but it can also be seen in skies sometimes.

As the iPhone has a longer lens, then we get slightly better zooming options from the iPhone, with the 2x digital option from the iPhone producing excellent results that almost make it feel like you have four lenses available.

The differences between the two smartphones are perhaps easier to recognise if we look at specific subjects, as below.

Low light

Both of the smartphones put in an excellent performance in low light. It’s quite difficult to draw them apart in the scene we photographed, but the OnePlus just about edges it in terms of the overall impression of detail and balanced exposure, especially if you look at fine details and the like. That said, there’s worse flare with the OnePlus example, which brings the quality of the image down a little.

The iPhone 14 Pro also has a longer lens than the OnePlus 11, so if you do a lot of low light work and think you’ll need that extra reach, then the iPhone is better suited for you – otherwise this is a very close call indeed.

Macro

You can shoot close-ups with both the iPhone 14 Pro and the OnePlus 11, with the camera app automatically switching to the ultra wide angle lens when it detects you’ve got close to a subject.

Here again, the phones put in quite similar performances – especially if you don’t examine too closely, or only look at the pictures on a smartphone screen. However, if we look closely, it appears that the iPhone shot contains more fine details than the OnePlus 11.

Portrait

Considering the OnePlus 11 uses a lot of marketing hyperbole about how good the Portrait mode is, it’s perhaps disappointing to not be blown away by the results.

While it does a reasonably decent job if you look at the images only on your smartphone, if you zoom in, or transfer the images to a larger screen, you can see some problems with fussy outlines.

Meanwhile, the iPhone portraits aren’t perfect – but the overall impression is more favourable, with better colouring (especially in the background) and a softer, more flattering appearance on the face. The outline around the hair is better too.

In general, the iPhone is also better with non-human subjects – such as pets too.

iPhone 14 Pro vs OnePlus 11: Video

Both make strong claims about the quality of the video recording from each. However, if you’re someone who’s desperate to record in 8K, only the OnePlus 11 offers that – albeit at a heavy crop.

For the average person, 4K is likely to be more than they need. Both produce very good 4K video, with the iPhone offering more in the way of stabilisation options, including “Action Mode” for super-smooth video.

The OnePlus has some additional shooting options for video, such as “Film” mode, where you can create VLog material, but the iPhone does offer “ProRes” recording for better colour and less compression.

Both other other typical useful modes, such as slow motion and time-lapse. Only the iPhone 14 Pro has the option to record shallow depth of field video with its Cinematic mode, so that’s also perhaps something to think about.

iPhone 14 Pro vs OnePlus 11: Screen and Design

You can pick up the iPhone 14 Pro in two different sizes, which gives you the choice between a 6.1” screen and a 6.7” screen (iPhone 14 Pro Max). The cameras between the two devices are exactly the same, so it’s good to have that choice depending on which size you’d prefer. The smaller option is more pocket-friendly and is easier to use one-handed, while the larger screen shows off your photographs and videos better.

The OnePlus 11 meanwhile only has option available – 6.7”, making it the same as the larger of the two iPhone models. It’s a great screen and shows off your photos very well, but those who like smaller devices may be a bit disappointed.

In terms of resolution, the QHD+ screen of the OnePlus 11, at 3216 x 1440 is higher than the iPhone 14 Pro Max’s Super Retina XDR screen, which is 2796 x 1290 in resolution. The smaller phone offers 2556 x 1179 resolution. Both still look good and without comparison next to a higher resolution device you shouldn’t be disappointed.

The iPhone 14 Pro has a Ceramic Shield front, while the OnePlus 11 uses Corning Gorilla Glass Victus. Both should withstand knocks, scrapes and falls fairly well, but we haven’t tested this to maximum destruction – though we’ve been slinging both in a pocket for several weeks and not noticed any obvious scratches, dints or marks.

One difference here is that the iPhone 14 Pro is IP68 water and dust resistant, while the OnePlus 11 is only IP64. What that means is that although it can resist water splashes, don’t expect to be able to dunk it completely in water (like you can with an iPhone) and for it to survive. Still, for the price difference between the two, this is a pretty fair sacrifice.

In terms of aesthetics, the two models are quite different. The iPhone 14 Pro is boxier, with squared off edges, while the OnePlus 11 is sleeker – and – if you opt for the Emerald version, it’s dazzlingly shiny. Which you prefer is a matter of personal choice though, so it’s difficult to come down objectively on that one.

iPhone 14 Pro vs OnePlus 11: Battery Life and Capacity

Apple doesn’t disclose its exact battery details, but we do know that the iPhone 14 Pro can last 23 hours, or 29 hours for the larger iPhone 14 Pro Max (tested with video playback).

Meanwhile, the OnePlus 11 boasts a 5,000 mAh battery. Whichever metric you want to use to compare, in real-world usage we found that both lasted a full day with relatively normal to heavy use, even when taking quite a few photos and videos.

Both of the phones offer fast charging, with the OnePlus 11 putting in a particularly impressive performance on that front, offering 70% charge in just 15 minutes, or completely full charge in 25 minutes. That’s if you use the 100w charger, which, relatively unusually these days comes in the box with the phone.

Interestingly, there’s no wireless charging for the OnePlus phone – this is apparently because the wired charging is so good, but it’s a shame for anybody who has already invested in wireless charging pads or docks around the house. You can both quick charge and wirelessly charge with the iPhone.

In terms of capacity, you can’t expand storage with either device, so it’s always worth plumping for the most you can afford if you can. There are just two storage options with the OnePlus 11, 256GB or 512GB. Since the 512GB comes with a relatively small price premium, it’s definitely worth spending that little bit extra – you’ll also get more RAM too.

For the iPhone, you’ve got options from 128GB, up to 1TB, with incremental price increases in between each. It’s worth noting that if you opt for the 128GB option, you won’t be able to shoot in 4K in ProRes video mode, since it needs so much memory. Not likely to be a problem for most perhaps, but something to be aware of.

iPhone 14 Pro vs OnePlus 11: Price

The price of the two (three) models is one of the biggest differences for us to examine – and for those who want to save money, looking towards brands like OnePlus is a smart option if you’re happy to move out of the Apple ecosystem.

Let’s start with the OnePlus 11. There’s just two options here, either the 256GB / 8GB RAM setup, or the 512GB / 16GB RAM version. The former costs £729, while for a relatively small bump in price, to £799, you can get the higher capacity, faster model. To us, opting for the slightly more expensive one seems like a bit of a no brainer, but it depends on how tight your budget is.

Meanwhile, the iPhone 14 Pro starts at £1,099, but that’s for the smaller 6.1” option. The better, more direct comparison therefore is with the iPhone 14 Pro Max, which will cost you at least £1,199. For either of those prices, you only get 128GB. So, again to make it fairer, for the 256GB version, you’ll need to spend £1,209 (iPhone 14 Pro), or £1,309 (iPhone 14 Pro Max) for the same screen size as the OnePlus 11.

Essentially, that’s a price difference of close to £600 for like-for-like models – iPhone 14 Pro Max 256GB (£1,309) vs OnePlus 11 256GB (£729)… a pretty hefty saving if you opt for the OnePlus 11.

iPhone 14 Pro vs OnePlus 11: Verdict

It’s impressive how good the OnePlus 11 performs for photography, especially when you consider the massive disparity in price between it and the iPhone 14 Pro.

While it doesn’t necessarily beat the iPhone in every regard, it comes close in many – and whether you think the better performance from the iPhone is worth the extra cost is likely to be a personal decision.

The general image quality between the two is fairly similar. Macro is slightly better from the iPhone, while low light is just about better from the OnePlus (albeit with flare issues if there are anything like street lamps present). The zooming is better from the iPhone, while the colour disparity between the OnePlus lenses is not ideal.

It is of course also true that many people simply prefer iOS, and no matter how good a cheaper Android is, it’s difficult to move away from that system. Especially if you’ve been using an iPhone for several years and have invested in the overall ecosystem with things like iCloud, MacBooks, iPads and so on.

Overall, it’s clear to see that the iPhone 14 Pro is better. But, crucially, it’s probably not £600 better than the OnePlus 11, making the latter a great option for those on a more limited budget.

