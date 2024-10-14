Fujifilm has revealed a new entry-level camera in its mirrorless X-system range. The new Fujifilm X-M5 is said to be designed for “everyday storytellers” who like to record both still images and video equally, and who are stepping up from a smartphone for the first time. It employs the firm’s proven 26.2MP X-Trans CMOS sensor in a compact body with a fully articulated rear screen but no viewfinder.
Fujifilm X-M5 at a glance:
- $799 / £799 body-only
- $899 / £899 with 15-45mm zoom
- 26.1MP X-Trans CMOS 4 APS-C sensor
- ISO 125-12,800 (standard)
- 8fps shooting; 30fps with 1.25x crop
- 6.2K 30p, 4K 60p, and Full HD 240p video recording
- 3in 1.04m-dot articulating screen
The X-M5 is notionally a direct successor to the X-M1 from 2013 – there haven’t been any X-M series models in between. It will be available either body-only for $799 / £799, or with the XC 14-45mm F3.5-5.6 OIS PZ power zoom lens for $899 / £899. It’s due to go on sale on 14th November 2024 and will be available in a choice of two finishes – a stylish two-tone silver-and-black, or a more sober, discreet all-black.
Internally, the X-M5 uses the same sensor and processor as the Fujifilm X-S20. In principle, it should deliver essentially the same image quality. This is a good thing, as we liked the X-S20 a lot. However, the X-M5 doesn’t include in-body image stabilisation, relying on a combination of in-lens optical stabilisation and electronic stabilisation for video.
We got our hands on the new Fujifilm X-M5 prior to its official launch, and you can read our hands-on first look here:
Fujifilm X-M5 full specifications:
|Sensor
|26.1MP X-Trans CMOS 4, 23.5 x 15.6mm
|Output size
|6240 x 4160
|Focal length mag
|1.5x
|Lens mount
|Fujifilm X
|Shutter speeds
|30sec – 1/4000sec (mechanical), 30sec – 1/32000sec (electronic)
|Sensitivity
|ISO 125-12,800 (standard); ISO 25,600 (extended)
|Exposure modes
|PASM, Auto, video, vlog, creative filter
|Metering
|Multi-spot, centre-weighted, average
|Exposure comp
|+/-5EV in 0.3EV steps
|Continuous shooting
|8fps (mechanical), 20fps (electronic), 30fps (1.25x crop)
|Screen
|3in 1.04m-dot fully articulated touchscreen
|Viewfinder
|None
|AF points
|117 or 425
|Video
|6.2K 3:2 30fps; 4K 60fps; Full HD 120fps; up to 200Mbps
|External mic
|3.5mm stereo
|Memory card
|UHS-I SD
|Power
|NP-W126S rechargeable Li-ion
|Battery life
|330 shots; 440 shots in Eco mode;
|Dimensions
|111.9 x 66.6 x 38mm
|Weight
|355g