Fujifilm has revealed a new entry-level camera in its mirrorless X-system range. The new Fujifilm X-M5 is said to be designed for “everyday storytellers” who like to record both still images and video equally, and who are stepping up from a smartphone for the first time. It employs the firm’s proven 26.2MP X-Trans CMOS sensor in a compact body with a fully articulated rear screen but no viewfinder.

Fujifilm X-M5 at a glance:

$799 / £799 body-only

$899 / £899 with 15-45mm zoom

26.1MP X-Trans CMOS 4 APS-C sensor

ISO 125-12,800 (standard)

8fps shooting; 30fps with 1.25x crop

6.2K 30p, 4K 60p, and Full HD 240p video recording

3in 1.04m-dot articulating screen

The X-M5 is notionally a direct successor to the X-M1 from 2013 – there haven’t been any X-M series models in between. It will be available either body-only for $799 / £799, or with the XC 14-45mm F3.5-5.6 OIS PZ power zoom lens for $899 / £899. It’s due to go on sale on 14th November 2024 and will be available in a choice of two finishes – a stylish two-tone silver-and-black, or a more sober, discreet all-black.

Internally, the X-M5 uses the same sensor and processor as the Fujifilm X-S20. In principle, it should deliver essentially the same image quality. This is a good thing, as we liked the X-S20 a lot. However, the X-M5 doesn’t include in-body image stabilisation, relying on a combination of in-lens optical stabilisation and electronic stabilisation for video.

We got our hands on the new Fujifilm X-M5 prior to its official launch, and you can read our hands-on first look here:

Fujifilm X-M5 hands-on first look review: stylish compact hybrid

Fujifilm X-M5 full specifications:

Sensor 26.1MP X-Trans CMOS 4, 23.5 x 15.6mm Output size 6240 x 4160 Focal length mag 1.5x Lens mount Fujifilm X Shutter speeds 30sec – 1/4000sec (mechanical), 30sec – 1/32000sec (electronic) Sensitivity ISO 125-12,800 (standard); ISO 25,600 (extended) Exposure modes PASM, Auto, video, vlog, creative filter Metering Multi-spot, centre-weighted, average Exposure comp +/-5EV in 0.3EV steps Continuous shooting 8fps (mechanical), 20fps (electronic), 30fps (1.25x crop) Screen 3in 1.04m-dot fully articulated touchscreen Viewfinder None AF points 117 or 425 Video 6.2K 3:2 30fps; 4K 60fps; Full HD 120fps; up to 200Mbps External mic 3.5mm stereo Memory card UHS-I SD Power NP-W126S rechargeable Li-ion Battery life 330 shots; 440 shots in Eco mode; Dimensions 111.9 x 66.6 x 38mm Weight 355g

