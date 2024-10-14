Fujifilm has revealed an updated version of its large-aperture X-system standard zoom, the Fujifilm XF 16-55mm F2.8 R LM WR II. With premium ‘red badge’ optics on board, it’s likely to become one of the best Fujifilm X-mount lenses.

At a glance:

$1199 / £1149

24-83mm equivalent range

72mm filter thread

Weather resistant construction

Clicked/clickless aperture ring

Fujifilm X mount

Designed as a high-quality general-purpose zoom that’s suitable for a wide variety of subjects, the new 16-55mm is considerably smaller than its predecessor and 37% lighter, at 410g compared to 655g. Measuring 78.3mm in diameter and 95mm in length, it promises to be a better match to X-T series models in particular. It also uses smaller 72mm filters.

Optically the new XF 16-55mm F2.8 II employs 16 elements in 13 groups, including 4 aspherical lenses for cross-frame sharpness, plus 3 extra-low dispersion (ED) and 1 super ED glass element to suppress colour fringing.

The aperture diaphragm is formed of 11 curved blades in a bid to deliver attractive out-of-focus areas. In a first for Fujifilm, the aperture ring can be switched to clickless operation for video.

The new Fujifilm XF 16-55mm F2.8 R LM WR II (left) is much smaller than its predecessor. Credit: Andy Westlake

Thanks to the use of a linear motor for focusing, the new optic promises rapid autofocus in as little as 0.02sec. Its minimum focus distance is 30cm.

As indicated by its WR badge, the lens boasts weather-resistant construction, with 12 seals arranged around the barrel to prevent dust and moisture ingress. It also employs a fluorine coating to keep help the front element clean.

The Fujifilm XF 16-55mm F2.8 R LM WR II is due to go on sale at the end of November for $1199 / £1149.

Fujifilm XF 16-55mm F2.8 R LM WR II full specifications