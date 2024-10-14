In a move that’ll be particularly welcome to X-system users shooting sports, wildlife and action, Fujifilm has produced a new long telephoto prime. The Fujifilm XF 500mm F5.6 R LM OIS WR offers an impressive 750mm equivalent angle of view, which can be extended even further using the firm’s XF 1.4x or 2x teleconverters, to 1050mm and 1500mm respectively. This makes it one of the longest Fujifilm X-mount lenses to date.

At a glance:

$2999 / £2899

750mm equivalent focal length

95mm filter thread

2.75m minimum focus

Built-in optical stabilisation

Weather-resistant construction

Fujifilm X-mount

Design-wise, the XF 500mm F5.6 has a lot in common with the medium-format GF 500mm F5.6 R LM OIS WR that appeared earlier this year. Most specs are identical to its GF sibling, with 21 elements in 14 groups including 5 ED and 2 super ED elements. Its built-in optical stabilisation is rated to provide 5.5 stops of shake suppression, and the minimum focus distance is 2.75m.

In terms of size, the lens measures 255.5mm in length and 104.5mm in diameter, and weighs in at a very manageable 1,335g. It accepts 95mm screw-in filters. As befits a lens that’ll mostly be used outdoors, it’s fully weather-sealed in 20 locations around the barrel.

Onboard controls include an aperture ring, focus limiter switch, and OIS on/off switch. There’s also a focus control button that can be used to activate or hold autofocus, or to recall a preset focus distance. The lens comes with a removable tripod foot that’s directly compatible with Arca-Swiss type tripod heads.

The XF 500mm F5.6 R LM OIS WR should be a particularly good match to the high-speed X-H2S. Credit: Andy Westlake

The Fujifilm XF 500mm F5.6 R LM OIS WR should be available at the end of November for $2999 / £2899.

Related content:

Follow AP on Facebook, X, Instagram, YouTube and TikTok.

Fujifilm XF 500mm F5.6 R LM OIS WR full specifications