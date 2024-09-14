All aboard for the Murder Express! Creativity Hub Events invites you on their film noir, whodunit-themed ‘Murder on the Express‘ photoshoot, taking place 5-6th October. For this event, Creativity Hub are teaming up with Canon for the first time, Gavin Hoey, London Camera Exchange and Elinchrom.

Tickets (from £250) are available for half day, full day and weekend admissions, AP readers have a special discount of £25 off their booking when using the code AP25.

From Creativity Hub Events: Hold onto your camera straps, because ‘Murder on the Express’ is about to make your October unforgettable! Creativity Hub Events is joining forces with Canon, Elinchrom, London Camera Exchange and Gavin Hoey for an electrifying film noir photoshoot on 5th and 6th October at a heritage railway station in Essex.

For the first time ever, Canon is teaming up with the Creativity Hub crew, and they’re bringing their latest cameras and lenses for you to try out. That’s right—free rein to use Canon’s best gear on the market while capturing every shadowy, suspenseful moment. When it comes to lighting up this noir drama, Lighting Director Gavin Hoey will be calling the shots with Elinchrom UK’s newest lights and modifiers to illuminate every shady corner and dramatic pose, ensuring each scene is drenched in cinematic flair. And, if your old kit’s feeling a little left out, London Camera Exchange will be on-site offering unbeatable deals on new Canon and Elinchrom gear, plus free evaluations to help you trade up – so you might just leave with more cash in your pocket than you came with.

Expect eight models styled in exquisite couture from the golden age, ready to strike poses that are straight out of a detective novel.

Murder on the Express is a one-of-a-kind opportunity to build a premium photography portfolio in just a single day; armed with Creativity Hub Events creative production, Canon’s latest gear, Elinchrom’s newest lights, London Camera Exchange’s on-site offers and Gavin’s expert lighting direction makes this a unique opportunity to shoot with the best gear in the industry.

Ready to solve the mystery of the perfect shot? MURDER ON THE EXPRESS, is set for 5th and 6th October at a heritage railway station in Essex and is already generating significant buzz, with half the spaces sold out already. This isn’t just another photoshoot; it’s a chance to build a premium portfolio with an all-star lineup in an unbeatable setting.

Book your spot today to SAVE £25, using the code AP25. Because with an event this good, the only crime would be not showing up! Get tickets here: Murder on the Express with Gavin Hoey

