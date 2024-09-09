Round Seven of our Amateur Photographer of the Year competition is now open for entries! The theme for this round of APOY is Macro so we want to see your best close-up and macro photos.

It’s easy to understand why people become obsessive about macro photography. It requires a balance of both technical and creative ability, while giving an insight into the world that is often impossible to appreciate with the naked eye. Patience is crucial. If you photograph animals or insects, take the time to study and understand their behaviour, so you don’t cause them distress. As well as plants or living creatures, we also want to see impressionistic still-lifes and abstract landscapes. Anything goes, as long as it’s taken in close-up.

Deadline: 7th October 11:59pm BST

Guest judge for Round Seven, Macro: Tracy Calder.

Tracy has more than 20 years of experience in the photo magazine industry. In 2018 she co-founded Close-up Photographer of the Year, an international contest celebrating close-up, macro and micro photography (www.cupoty.com). She has written numerous photography books, and her work has appeared in more than 20 consumer magazines. Instagram: @cupoty, @tracy_calder_photo

Bogdan Zarkowski came 10th in last year’s APOY Macro round

Guidance for entering APOY 2024, Macro

See some of our people-related guides and inspiration features to help you with your entries:

The camera club award

Do you belong to a camera club? You can accumulate points for your society when you enter APOY, and after all the ten rounds are complete, the club with the most points will win a superb ViewSonic X1-4K projector worth £1,500, with image quality powered by advanced 3rd generation LED technology that offers a 60,000-hour lifespan without lamp replacement. In addition, the member of the winning club who contributed the most points to their club’s overall tally will win a ViewSonic ColorPro VP2786-4K monitor worth £1,000.

The Young APOY award

For the fourth time, we are running an APOY Young Photographer of the Year competition, to encourage our up-and-coming snappers. Entrants should be 21 or younger by the competition’s final closing date of 31 December 2024. All the categories are the same as for the main contest – simply select the Young APOY option on Photocrowd when you upload your images. Entry is free. Each category winner receives a one-year Adobe Photography Plan subscription, worth £120. The overall Young APOY winner receives a £500 voucher to spend at Camera Centre UK*.

What you could win

APOY prizes:

The winner of each round of APOY receives a voucher for £500 to spend at Camera Centre UK*. In addition to this, the winner of each round will also receive a one-year subscription to Adobe’s All Apps plan, worth £660. The runner-up of each round will receive a one-year subscription to Adobe’s Photography plan, worth £120. The overall winner after ten rounds wins a £1,000 voucher to spend at Camera Centre UK.

Young APOY prizes:

The winner of each round of Young APOY receives a one-year subscription to Adobe’s Photography plan, worth £120. The overall winner of Young APOY will receive a £500 voucher to spend at Camera Centre UK*.

Camera club prizes:

The camera club with the highest number of points after ten rounds will receive a 4K ViewSonic projector worth £1,500, while a ViewSonic monitor worth £1,000 will go to the club member who contributed the most points to the winning club’s final points tally.

See more from APOY here.

See the best photography competitions to enter

Follow AP on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and TikTok.