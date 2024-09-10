Camp Snap have released the Camp Snap camera version 103, a successor to last year’s Camp Snap camera, a budget compact for kids with no screen, simple controls and a vintage look. The new version gains a faster shutter, better photo quality and enhanced low light performance.
We reviewed the previous Camp Snap camera and found that for those that want something simple, fun, and affordable, this can be a great camera to use as a cheaper alternative to shooting film.
The Camp Snap camera version 103 is now available to buy for $65 / £51/ €59.95. Colour options include brown, yellow, pink, black and more.
Camp Snap Camera Key Features
- 8MP CMOS Sensor
- Fixed focus f/3.2 lens
- Optical viewfinder
- No screen / screen-free
- USB type-C
- Rechargeable battery (600mAh, non-removable)
- LED flash
- 4GB MicroSD card included
- Available in several colours
Read our Camp Snap Camera Review.
