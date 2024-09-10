Camp Snap have released the Camp Snap camera version 103, a successor to last year’s Camp Snap camera, a budget compact for kids with no screen, simple controls and a vintage look. The new version gains a faster shutter, better photo quality and enhanced low light performance.

We reviewed the previous Camp Snap camera and found that for those that want something simple, fun, and affordable, this can be a great camera to use as a cheaper alternative to shooting film.

The Camp Snap camera version 103 is now available to buy for $65 / £51/ €59.95. Colour options include brown, yellow, pink, black and more.

Camp Snap Camera Key Features

8MP CMOS Sensor

Fixed focus f/3.2 lens

Optical viewfinder

No screen / screen-free

USB type-C

Rechargeable battery (600mAh, non-removable)

LED flash

4GB MicroSD card included

Available in several colours

Read our Camp Snap Camera Review.

