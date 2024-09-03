From 2nd September until 17th October, SheClicks presents Challenge Accepted: A SheClicks Collection. A new photography exhibition and charity print sale, on at the Fujifilm House of Photography, and in aid of the Disabled Photographers’ Society.

SheClicks is an award-winning photography community dedicated to women photographers. This exhibition brings together a selection of images from the SheClicks’ themed monthly challenges. Prints of all images in Challenge Accepted: A SheClicks Collection are available to purchase in a charity print sale, with all profits going to the Disabled Photographers’ Society. Full details below…

Image: Alison McCondichie, Blue Motion

From SheClicks: Challenge Accepted: A SheClicks Collection is an exhibition and charity print sale of images selected from the SheClicks’ monthly photography challenges running from January to July 2024. The exhibition is at the Fujifilm House of Photography from Monday, 2nd September until Thursday 17th, October 2024.

Each of the SheClicks’ monthly challenges has a different theme and every photographer has a unique interpretation, making for a diverse collection of images. Every month, Angela Nicholson, the founder of SheClicks, selected 25 images from those submitted for the challenge to display on the SheClicks online gallery. The images in the January to July galleries were eligible for inclusion in the exhibition, and Emily Renier and Emily Endean made the final selection.

Outdoor photographer Emily Endean is a former Fujifilm X Photographer (ambassador), while wedding and family photographer Emily Renier is a current Fujifilm X Photographer.

Image: Jacqui Turner, Enfolded

Challenge Accepted: Charity Print Sale in Aid of the Disabled Photographers’ Society

Thanks to River & Coast and the generous photographers, prints of all of the images in Challenge Accepted: A SheClicks Collection are available to purchase via a dedicated webpage, with all of the profits going to the Disabled Photographers’ Society. The Disabled Photographers’ Society is dedicated to helping people with disability enjoy photography.

Our sale is a fantastic opportunity to purchase a beautiful print at a fair price while supporting a worthy charity. The prints are available in two sizes, unframed or framed, as follows:

20×30 inches print £80 inc VAT

20×30 inches framed print £250 inc VAT

18×12 inches print £30 inc VAT

18×12 inches framed print £95 inc VAT

Please follow the link to browse the images and purchase prints. All of the prints are printed on FUJIFILM Professional Papers.

NB: When browsing the print shop on a mobile phone, after clicking ‘Buy Now’ for your selected image, please click on the three horizontal lines (AKA hamburger) in the top-right corner of the screen to select the print size and framed or unframed options.

Further reading

