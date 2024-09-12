A new Leica camera has been announced, the Leica M11-D, which notably has a large ISO dial on the back in place of an LCD display to give photographers a similar experience to that of using film cameras, where you can’t see your images straight away.

The M11-D joins the M11 family, which also includes the Leica M11-P, Leica M11 Monochrom and the Leica M11. It is now available globally at all Leica Stores, the Leica Online Store and authorised dealers, with a retail price of £8,100 including VAT.

Leica M11-D back. Photo: Leica.

Wetzlar, 12th September 2024. The Leica M-System is synonymous for legendary “Made in Germany” quality. Since the introduction of the Leica rangefinder system in 1954, the world’s best photographers have appreciated Leica M-Cameras and Lenses for their unique image quality and the intuitive handling, as well as their masterful manufacture and value preservation. The Leica M has remained true to its iconic design and the focus on the essential without compromise and today the same applies to the Leica M11-D, the latest camera in the M11 family.

By removing the LCD display on the back and replacing it with a large ISO dial, photography with the Leica M11-D focuses on the elementary aspects of pictorial design such as composition, aperture, shutter speed and ISO without sacrificing functionality. With distinct customisability, modern connectivity and hardware-based authenticity technology, which was first introduced into the camera market with the M11-P as Leica Content Credentials, the M11-D proves to be a perfect combination of classic rangefinder photography and state-of-the-art camera technology.

Clean lines, matt black painted surfaces and the absence of the red Leica logo make the new M11-D a master of understatement in the timeless Leica product design.

The M11-D allows for images with a resolution of either 60, 36 or 18 MP, with the 3GB cache making continuous shooting of up to 5 pictures per second with 60MP possible. In combination with the full-frame sensor with Triple Resolution Technology, which has been exclusively designed for the Leica M11 family, as well as an ISO range from native ISO 64 to ISO 50,000, the Leica M11-D achieves brilliant image results with excellent noise performance even in low light.

The 256GB internal memory and powerful battery provide ample space for the images, and at just 540 grams (incl. battery), it undercuts its predecessor by 115 grams, making it a comfortable camera to use for long periods of time. It is extremely convenient to use and as an M-Camera, it also opens up the world of the unsurpassed M Lenses and is compatible with all M fixed focal lengths made since 1954.

Although the Leica M11-D transfers the analogue experience to the digital world, it does not confine itself to that. Each photographer decides for themselves at what time the digital workflow is to be integrated into the work with the M11-D, with seamless connectivity offered via Bluetooth or direct cable connection. As a certified “Made for iPhone® and iPad®” product, it provides a particularly fast and comfortable connection to iOS devices.

Connection with the Leica FOTOS app enables a quick and easy photo transfer, remote control of the camera and geotagging, as well as the ability to check and assess pictures in app on iOS or Android devices independently from the camera. Adjustments such as the white balance and the choice between the file formats DNG and JPEG can also be made in app. Once saved in the Leica FOTOS app, the M11-D adopts the settings permanently. In

this way, the new M-Camera can be customised to the desired requirements.

Thanks to the hardware-based Leica Content Credentials technology, the new M11-D helps to protect the authenticity of digital images. The technology is based on the framework described by the Content Authenticity Initiative (CAI) and the open technical standard of the Coalition for Content Provenance and Authenticity (C2PA), which means the authenticity of the pictures taken with the M11-D can be checked at any time with a freely available tool or at https://contentcredentials.org/verify.

Alongside the new M11-D, two matching high-quality leather accessories are available. One is a black protector, specifically designed for the M11-D with a cutout for the mechanical ISO dial on the camera’s back. The other is a carrying strap available in black and cognac, crafted from a single piece of leather, suitable for all M-Series cameras.

With a sharp focus on the future, Leica is redesigning its packaging, launching a new packaging concept for Leica products with the M11-D. Produced in Germany, the newly designed boxes are crafted almost entirely from natural paper. The Leica M11-D will be available globally at all Leica Stores, the Leica Online Store and authorised dealers starting now, with a retail price of £8,100.00 including VAT.

