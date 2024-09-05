Leica has announced the new Leica Vario-Elmarit-SL 70-200 f/2.8 ASPH telephoto zoom lens for its L-mount full-frame SL system cameras, along with a 2x extender (teleconverter).

As Leica’s third zoom lens with a constant aperture of f/2.8, the new 70-200mm forms a ‘trinity’ for the SL system alongside the Super-Vario-Elmarit-SL 14-24 f/2.8 ASPH and the Vario-Elmarit-SL 24-70 f/2.8 ASPH. Together, the three lenses provide a focal length range of 14mm wide-angle to 200mm telephoto, all at f/2.8.

Optically, the lens employs 20 elements in 15 groups, including three aspherical elements. It provides a minimum focus distance of 65cm at the 70mm position, increasing to 1m at the 200mm end. Optical stabilisation is built-in, and the minimum aperture is f/22.

This is all identical to the existing, and excellent Sigma 70-200mm F2.8 DG DN OS Sports (we gave this lens five stars in our original review). So it appears that, as with the 14-24mm f/2.8 and 24-70mm f/2.8 lenses, Leica has based this new lens on the existing Sigma optics, but with an entirely new barrel design.

Physically, the Leica SL 70-200mm f/2.8 is 207mm long, 89mm in diameter, and weighs 1670g. A detachable tripod foot comes in the box, and the front element has a ‘Hydrophobe Aqua-Dura®’ coating to repel raindrops and fingerprints. It accepts 82mm filters.

The Leica Vario-Elmarit-SL 70– 200 f/2.8 ASPH is onsale now for $3,295 or £2,780 including VAT.

Leica extends itself

Also new is the Leica Extender L 2.0x, available separately. Using this, the focal length of the new lens can be extended from 70–200mm to 140–400mm, with a drop in maximum aperture to f/5.6. ‘Its unintrusive size makes it very easy to carry allowing you plenty of scope to realise your own creative visions,’ said Leica. Also available now, for $995 or £800 including VAT.

