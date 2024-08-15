If you are looking for a entry to mid-range Canon mirrorless camera and don’t need a full-frame sensor, then there are some great deals around at the moment.

Take the Canon EOS R 10. The EOS R 10 is a relatively small and light APS-C sensor camera but packs in some powerful technology, without costing the earth. So it should appeal to newcomers, people moving to mirrorless from DSLR and those who’ve previously used a smartphone for their photography.

The side-hinged fully articulated screen can be set to almost any angle, including forwards for vlogging

In our original review, we praised the EOS R 10’s excellent control layout and handling, especially given its compact size, along with the outstanding subject-detection autofocus, support for EF-mount DSLR lenses via an adaptor and, most important of all, the excellent image quality – whether you are shooting JPEG or raw.

The fully articulated screen is also very useful for a range of shooting scenarios, including vlogging.

Canon EOS R 10 key features

24.2MP APS-C sensor

ISO 100-51,200

23fps shooting

4K 30p video

2.36m-dot EVF

3in vari-angle LCD

While our review alerted readers to the relative scarcity of Canon RF mount lens for this camera, the situation has improved somewhat now Sigma has started bringing out compatible autofocus lenses.

Customers in the UK can now get the Canon EOS R 10 with a versatile RF-S 18-45mm IS STM lens for just £899. You also get an adapter which allows EF and EF-S lenses to be used with the EOS R 10 camera – this will clinch the deal for many Canon fans!

If you can live without the lens and adaptor, the EOS R 10 body only is also available for £764.49, a saving of 24%.