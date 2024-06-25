Sigma has announced its first RF-mount zoom lens with AF, the 18-50mm F2.8 DC DN | Contemporary. It is an APS-C lens, rather than full frame.

This is an interesting product from the industrious, Aizu, Japan-based lens maker, as not only is it the first Canon-approved RF-mount zoom lens with autofocus, but that relatively fast maximum aperture of f/2.8 is available throughout its zoom range.

It can also be used for macro and close-up photography owing to its useful maximum magnification ratio of 1:2.8.

Sigma further claims that the AF is ‘exceptionally fast and quiet’ thanks to the stepping motor. The lens is relatively portable too: weighing in at 300g and measuring 74.5mm in length, it won’t bog you down too much on your summer travels.

It remains to be seen if and when Canon will allow third-parties to produce a full-frame lens for the RF mount, however.

18-50mm F2.8 DC DN | Contemporary: key features

Lens construction: 10 groups, 13 lens elements (1 SLD and 3 aspherical lenses).

Seven rounded diaphragm aperture blades

F/2.8 to F/22 aperture range

Compatible with Servo AF and in-camera aberration correction (supported cameras only)

Rubber-sealed mount

Maximum Magnification Ratio：1:2.8 (Wide) – 1:5 (Telephoto)

Filter size: 55mm

Dimensions: 69.2mm × 74.5mm

Weight: 300g

We reviewed the Sony E-mount version of this lens and were very impressed, so this new release also sounds like it could be another winner for Sigma.

The price is also attractive – £479. Despite being a one-of-a-kind lens (there is no direct rival from Canon), Sigma is charging the same as it does for the Sony E and Fujifilm X-mount versions.

The Sigma 18-50mm F2.8 DC DN is available from July 11th, and you can find a full list of authorised Sigma retailers here.

Sigma 18-50mm F2.8 DC DN sample image gallery (from Sigma)

Credit: Etsuko Aimu

Credit: Etsuko Aimu

Credit: Etsuko Aimu

Credit: Taichi Kozawa

Credit: Taichi Kozawa

