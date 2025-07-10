As well as saving on cameras and lenses, Amazon Prime Day is also a great chance to save on a wide range of accessories. Deputy Editor Geoff Harris picks his favourite discounts of the last few days

I am in the fortunate position of having a job that also dovetails with my passion for photography, and indeed, I was up at sunrise this morning taking bird photographs with a wonderful long lens I (sadly) have to send back to OM System.

So I have been following this week’s Amazon Prime Day deals with interest, and here are the ones that have tempted me to give my debit card another hammering…

Olympus OM-D E-M10 Mark IV

Olympus OM-D E-M10 Mark IV in hand, Photo: Andy Westlake

As a big Olympus/OM System fan, this is probably the stand-out camera deal for me. The Olympus OM-D E-M10 Mark IV is a great all round camera, with a 20MP sensor, 4K video, Wi-Fi, a tilting screen, and lots of intuitive manual controls. It looks great too, and takes a wide range of lenses from both Olympus/OM and Panasonic. It’s been reduced to just £599 with the kit lens for Amazon UK customers. A fantastic choice for your summer travels, or just a great all-year-round camera full stop.

Although there isn’t so much of a discount on the Amazon US site, it’s still well worth the money.

Panasonic Lumix S5II

Panasonic has made a serious competitor to other models in a similar price bracket. Image credit: Andy Westlake

If you are looking for a full-frame camera during Amazon Prime Day, this is a great option. The Panasonic Lumix S5II is an excellent choice for both stills and video shooting, featuring much improved autofocus compared to previous Lumix models, and superb image quality (particularly in raw) thanks to the 24.2Mp sensor and 5 axis in-body stabilisation.

The Amazon UK deal on the Panasonic Lumix S5II is particularly good as you also get the 18-40mm lens for £1399.

GoPro Hero Black 13

GoPro HERO13 Black. Image credit: GoPro.

I love action cameras for recording trips on my motorbike or when travelling overseas, and the GoPro Hero 13 has never been cheaper for both US and UK customers thanks to Amazon Prime Day week. This very likeable action camera excels at video, offering 5.3K120, 4K120 and 900p at 360fps footage, along with richly detailed still images from the 27.2MP sensor. It’s even waterproof to 33 feet!

See here for the US deal.

And here for the UK deal.

Nikon Z6II

Nikon has used the same large, detailed viewfinder as before. Image credit: Richard Sibley

This is another great full-frame mirrorless camera choice. As we said in our original review, the Nikon Z6II is a great all-round performer, with a 24.5MP full-frame sensor, good build and weatherproofing, rapid 14fps continuous shooting, large, sharp viewfinder and impressive low-light autofocus performance. It’s reduced on both Amazon US…

And Amazon UK.

DJI Mini 4 Pro Fly More Combo

DJI Mini 4 Pro, Image: Angela Nicholson

I’ve been getting more into drone photography recently and this light, powerful yet portable drone is definitely on my wish list. Weighing less than 249g, it features a 12/48MP 1/1.3-inch CMOS sensor, 4K video recording at up to 100p and 3-axis mechanical stabilisation, along with a 24mm equivalent f/1.7 lens. With the Fly More Combo, you also get a RCII screen remote controller, two-way charging hub, spare batteries and handy shoulder bag. Get ready for take off on both Amazon US…

and Amazon UK.

Tamron 17-50mm F/4 Di III VXD lens for Sony E-Mount

Credit: Tamron.

I couldn’t survive without a reasonably fast, everyday ‘walk-around’ lens and Tamron’s first 17-50mm wide-angle zoom for full-frame mirrorless cameras is ideal for high-quality stills and video capture in a wide range of genres. The linear motor focusing mechanism is exceptionally quiet and agile, and achieves fast, high-precision autofocus.

See here for the Amazon US deal.

And here for the Amazon UK deal.

SanDisk 128GB Extreme PRO SDXC card (V30)

SanDisk Extreme Pro 128GB SDXC memory card. Image: SanDisk

While there are lot of discounted memory card deals during Prime Day week it’s worth buying a solid, capacious card from a trusted brand, and this SanDisk card fits the bill. That 128GB of storage will keep you going during numerous photo shoots and it also comes with image recovery software to get you out of a tight spot.

Here is the Amazon US deal.

And here is the Amazon UK deal.

Crucial X9 4TB Portable SSD

Memory cards are one thing but it’s not a good idea to leave important images on there for long. A far better strategy is to invest in a capacious SSD for storage and with 4TB on offer, this neat Crucial device will swallow many people’s photo collection (although it’s wise to have it backed up in several places, just to be on the safe side). The Crucial drive supports transfer speeds up to 1050MB/s and is built to last, with IP55 water and dust resistance. It’s also drop resistant up to 7.5 ft (2 meters).

Reduced on both Amazon US…

And Amazon UK.

You will need to be a member of Amazon Prime to take advantage of these deals. This is a yearly subscription that can be paid monthly or yearly, and also gives free postage as well as access to Amazon Prime Video and other features, like Amazon Prime TV. If you’re not already a member, then a free 30-day trial is available that can be cancelled at any time.

Not a member of Amazon Prime? Get a free 30-day trial here (US)

Get a free 30-day Amazon Prime trial here (UK)

Prices correct at time of publication but may change at any time, please check the retailer’s website. Amazon is a market place, so check retailer selling before purchasing. Find more great deals.