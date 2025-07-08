Memory cards are essential for photography and video. Whether you’re shooting with a DSLR, Mirrorless or compact camera, you need a memory card. But this is one area where you should never cut corners. If you buy a cheap memory card, and it breaks, and you lose your photos or video, you’ll be lucky to recover them. That’s why I always recommend buying a trusted brand like SanDisk. Luckily this SanDisk card is on offer as part of Amazon Prime Day for both US and UK customers, with the SanDisk 128GB Extreme PRO SDXC card (V30) showing as up to 45% off.

This card, along with other SanDisk Extreme cards, even come with recovery software (RescuePro Deluxe) should you ever need it. For more information on buying memory cards, check out the ultimate guide to buying memory cards, and to ensure you never lose your photos, check out our guide on how to make sure you never lose your photos again (backup, backup, backup).

