Investing in a full-frame camera might seem a major outlay, but you can save quite a bit of money during this Amazon Prime Day week.

Take the Panasonic Lumix S5II which is discounted to $1597.99 on Amazon US. This is, simply, a very good camera – in our original review, we praised its much improved AF compared to previous Lumix models, superb image quality in raw and prowess for both stills and video. Indeed, it features a clever built-in fan for extended video recording.

Panasonic Lumix S5II key features

24.2MP full-frame sensor

ISO 100-51,200 (standard)

Up to 30 fps shooting

C4K 60p / 6K 30p video recording

5-axis in-body stabilisation

3.68m-dot, 0.78x viewfinder

3in, 1.84m-dot vari-angle LCD

Customers in the UK can get the camera with the 18-40mm lens for £1399, which is a particularly good deal.

