Amazon Prime Day is a great time to buy a drone, or upgrade your existing one – drones make a superb accessory for your main camera, and high-quality aerial stills and videos are now possible at down-to-earth prices.

DJI remains the market leader for drones and you can now get the DJI Mini 4 Pro Fly More Combo for a very attractive price. It’s a great deal when you consider that you also get a bumper selection of other goodies, including a RCII screen remote controller, two-way charging hub, spare batteries and even a natty shoulder bag.

In our original review, we praised the DJI Mini 4 Pro for offering ‘a great array of features in a tiny, lightweight form, and a worthy upgrade to the Mini 3 Pro most notably for its 4K video capacity.’

Via this Amazon US deal you can get the Fly More Combo for only $1099.

Meanwhile on Amazon UK, the price has fallen to an unbeatable £759!

DJI Mini 4 Pro key features

Drone with integrated camera

Weighs less than 249g

12/48MP 1/1.3-inch CMOS sensor

4K video recording at up to 100p

24mm equivalent f/1.7 lens

3-axis mechanical stabilisation

