The Nikon Z6 II is a solid all-rounder that for many Nikon mirrorless photographers is likely to be the sensible choice. It is also currently available for less! Priced at £1,999 body only on the Nikon website, you can now get it for £1488 from Amazon UK.

Its megapixel count of 24.5MP does not compete with the Nikon Z7 II, it’s still a highly effective camera with a lot going for it – and having a less pixel-crowded sensor does offer a few advantages of its own. The Nikon Z6 II does an excellent job in low light, focusing accurately and producing clean, low-noise images in dim conditions. You can nudge the ISO levels up to 12,800 and still get perfectly usable images.

While the autofocus system offers the same 273 phase detection AF points as the previous Nikon Z6, it boasts an improved algorithm. In use, the system is reliably accurate and generally seems to intuit your intentions much better than the Z6 ever did. Having Face- and Eye-detection is also handy, especially for street and portrait work.

We have completed a Nikon Z6 II long-term test in addition to our full review, and it really is an impressive camera. The lack of a fully articulating touchscreen may annoy some, but otherwise, it really is a camera that’ll do just about everything.

Nikon Z6 II at a glance:

24.5 megapixel full-frame sensor

14fps shooting

5-stop in-body image stabilisation

4K video

3.69-million-dot electronic viewfinder

*Prices correct at time of publication, and may be withdrawn at any time, please see retailer website to check prices.

