If you’re still looking for some last minute deals, then the Samsung Galaxy A54, which is among the best budget camera phones for photography, can still be bought for less than $300/£300, now with up to 35% off.

Only $299 on Amazon US and £259 on Amazon UK, the phone is usually priced at $449 / £449 on the Samsung website. The Samsung Galaxy A54 has a great 50MP main camera with image stabilisation, an ultra-wide-angle lens, and a 5MP macro camera. There’s also a 32MP selfie camera.

Samsung Galaxy A54 5G. Photo Joshua Waller E-M10 Mark III · f/8 · 1/100s · 45mm · ISO320

In our review of the Samsung Galaxy A54, we said that it, ‘offers a good overall package, with a large screen, great battery life, as well as a nice line up of cameras, thanks to a great main camera, a good ultra-wide, and a reasonable macro camera.’

Samsung Galaxy A54 at a glance:

50MP f/1.8 main camera with PDAF, OIS

12MP f/2.2 ultra-wide camera without AF

5MP f/2.4 macro camera without AF

32MP f/2.2 selfie-camera, fixed focus

Android 13, microSD slot

IP67 rating weatherproofing

Usually priced at $499 / £449

Samsung Galaxy A54 in low-light, and mixed lighting. Photo Joshua Waller Galaxy A54 5G · f/1.8 · 1/20s · 5.54mm · ISO640

