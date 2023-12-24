If you’re still looking for some last minute deals, then the Samsung Galaxy A54, which is among the best budget camera phones for photography, can still be bought for less than $300/£300, now with up to 35% off.
Only $299 on Amazon US and £259 on Amazon UK, the phone is usually priced at $449 / £449 on the Samsung website. The Samsung Galaxy A54 has a great 50MP main camera with image stabilisation, an ultra-wide-angle lens, and a 5MP macro camera. There’s also a 32MP selfie camera.
In our review of the Samsung Galaxy A54, we said that it, ‘offers a good overall package, with a large screen, great battery life, as well as a nice line up of cameras, thanks to a great main camera, a good ultra-wide, and a reasonable macro camera.’
Samsung Galaxy A54 at a glance:
- 50MP f/1.8 main camera with PDAF, OIS
- 12MP f/2.2 ultra-wide camera without AF
- 5MP f/2.4 macro camera without AF
- 32MP f/2.2 selfie-camera, fixed focus
- Android 13, microSD slot
- IP67 rating weatherproofing
- Usually priced at $499 / £449
