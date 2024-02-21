Sony has revealed a relatively small and lightweight large-aperture standard zoom for its full-frame E-mount cameras. The Sony FE 24-50mm F2.8 G measures approximately 75mm in diameter and 92mm in length, while weighing 440g. Presumably, it’s aimed heavily at users of Sony’s compact-bodied Alpha A7C, A7C II, and A7CR cameras.

The lens is similar in size to the firm’s FE 20-70mm F4 G and FE 24-70mm F4 ZA OSS standard zooms, while being considerably smaller than the premium Sony FE 24-70mm F2.8 GM II. However, it’s a fair bit larger than the Tamron 20-40mm F/2.8 Di III VXD.

With its 24-50mm range and f/2.8 maximum aperture, this is a general-purpose optic that should be suitable for a wide range of subjects. Its 16-element, 13-group optical formula includes four aspheric elements to maximise cross-frame resolution, along with two extra-low dispersion (ED) glass lenses to suppress chromatic aberration.

The minimum focus distance ranges from 19cm at wideangle to 30cm at the long end, which affords 0.3x maximum magnification. Switch to manual focus and the lens will get slightly closer, giving 0.33x magnification.

Two linear motors are employed for autofocus, with support for 120fps shooting with continuous AF on the Sony Alpha A9 III camera. Various video-friendly features are included, including compatibility with Sony’s active image stabilisation and focus breathing compensation.

Physically, the lens has a similar design to the Sony FE 20-70mm F4 G. Onboard controls include a manual focus ring, aperture ring, aperture click switch, AF/MF switch, and a single focus hold button. The lens features dust- and moisture-resistant construction, and a water- and oil-repellent fluorine coating on the front element.

The Sony FE 24-50mm F2.8 G is due to go on sale in April for £1150.

Sony FE 24-50mm F2.8 G full specifications

Price £1150 Filter Diameter 67mm Lens Elements 16 (4 aspherical, 2 ED glass) Groups 13 Diaphragm blades 11 Aperture f/2.8 – f/22 Minimum focus 19-30cm Length 92.3mm Diameter 74.8mm Weight 440g Lens Mount Sony E (full-frame)

From Sony:

21st February, Sony is pleased to announce the release of its new compact 35mm full-frame compatible α™ (Alpha™) E-mount lens, FE 24-50MM F2.8 G (product name SEL2450G) standard zoom with F2.8 maximum aperture over the entire zoom range. Despite its small and lightweight body, it achieves the high-resolution performance and beautiful bokeh that can be expected from a large aperture G Lens with F2.8. It covers a focal length of 24 mm to 50 mm, allowing you to capture everything from still images such as everyday snapshots, and portraits to video shooting, all in high quality but with a design that will easily fit in the smallest of kit bags.

Key features of FE 24-50MM F2.8 G

With the latest optical and mechanical design, the dimensions have been kept compact with a filter diameter φ67 mm, maximum diameter 74.8 mm, length 92.3 mm, weight approximately 440 g.

Sharp and detailed images at all focal lengths are achieved thanks to the arrangement of four aspherical lenses and two pieces of ED (Extra low Dispersion) glass, so that aberrations such as chromatic aberration, are reduced, achieving high resolution performance from the centre to corner.

FE 24-50MM F2.8 G uses an 11-blade circular aperture which together with the optimisation of spherical aberration provides the beautiful, soft and smooth bokeh that is characteristic of the G Lens series.

It has minimum shooting distance of 0.19 m (AF) at wide-end and a maximum magnification of 0.30 x (AF) offering high quality close-up shooting.

The quality is evident through the AF (auto focus) whereby, equipped with two linear motors, it achieves high-speed, high-precision, high-tracking, and quiet focusing. It also supports high-speed continuous shooting with AF/AE tracking of up to 120 frames per second for the full-frame mirrorless camera Alpha 9 III[1]. For those wanting a solid video performance, AF tracking is available for high frame rate 4K 120p or FHD 240p movie recording[2] where critical focus control is required, plus it supports in-body Active Mode image stabilisation[3] for steady shooting while walking. It is also compatible with the focus breathing compensation on camera bodies, allowing for high quality video expression[4]. Intuitive manual focus is achieved thanks to the adoption of linear response MF which allows smooth and superior image expression.

FE 24-50MM F2.8 G is equipped with user-friendly functions such as a customisable focus hold button, aperture ring, aperture click ON/OFF switch, and focus mode switch, offering high operability and comprehensive control. Plus, for further ease of use, they are designed to be dust and moisture proof[5] with a fluorine coating which prevents dirt from sticking to the front surface of the lens.

Pricing and Availability

The new FE 24-50MM F2.8 G will be available at the end of April for approximately 1,150 GBP. It will be sold at a variety of Sony’s authorised dealers throughout Europe.

A variety of exclusive stories, videos and exciting new content shot with the newest cameras and other Sony products can be found here. Sony’s European photography hub is available in 22 languages and details product news, competitions and an up-to-date list of Sony events in each country.

A product video on the new FE 24-50MM F2.8 G can be viewed here: https://youtu.be/UZTPZoIfVfk

For more information about FE 24-50MM F2.8 G, please visit: https://www.sony.co.uk/electronics/camera-lenses-hoods/alc-sh178



​

[1] Sony test conditions. Maximum continuous frame rate may be lower in some shooting conditions. Continuous shooting speed may vary depending on the lens used in AF-C focus modes. Visit Sony’s support web page for lens compatibility information.

[2] Depending on camera used

[3] Compatible models only

[4] See camera compatibility info at: https://www.sony.net/dics/breathing/

Angle of view and image quality may change slightly when this function is [ON]. Effective compensation may not be achieved in all situations.

[5] Not guaranteed to be 100% dust and moisture proof.





