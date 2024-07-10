Canon, has released a new YouTube video teaser with simply “Canon Live Event” and “EOS R” as well as a date and time of 17/07/24, and 11.00 BST (British Summer Time) / 12:00 CEST. Canon has a range of excellent mirrorless cameras, and with a countdown timer, we can expect to see some new products, but as to what will be released, that remains a mystery.

More text on the video description includes: “The countdown to Canon’s EOS R System live event has begun. Join the excitement here on Wednesday, July 17th 2024 at 11:00 BST and 12:00 CEST. We can’t wait!” Head over to YouTube to subscribe and get notified when the event starts.

While you wait, why not check out our latest Canon reviews, which includes the Canon EOS R6 Mark II, Canon EOS R3, and Canon EOS R7, or have a look at some of our reviews of older Canon cameras. The Canon EOS R5 is one of Canon’s cameras that is looking like it’s getting a little bit old now, being released in July 2020.

If you’re a Canon EOS R camera user, why not have a look at our guide to the Best Canon RF mount lenses.

