AstrHori has released the AstrHori 25mm f/2.8 Macro lens for full-frame mirrorless cameras. This wide-angle lens has a magnification range of 2x-5x and is compatible with Sony E, Nikon Z, Panasonic L, Fujifilm X and Canon RF mounts. It also ensures seamless compatibility with APS-C models.

It designed specifically for close up and macro photography and is said to excel within a dedicated 2:1 to 5:1 magnification range. The manual focus lens can focus as close as 113 millimeters in 2x mode, 137.8 mm in 3x, 162mm in 4x, and 186.4mm at 5x magnification. Additionally, it incorporates an eight-blade diaphragm ‘a pleasing out-of-focus quality’ when using a shallow depth of field.

The lens’s slim and lightweight design, with the lens weighing about 274g, is said to facilitate handheld use with ease. It has a longer working range of 4cm-4.5cm between the front edge of the lens and the subject, which AstrHori says will allow photographers to accurately arrange lighting.

Sample images taken with AstrHori 25mm F2.8 2-5x macro lens. Credit: AstrHori.

The AstrHori 25mm f/2.8mm 2x-5x Macro lens is already available to buy from the AstrHori website for $249.00, as well as from Amazon US, with 10% discount when using the code “10K5LEZO”.

Related content:

Follow AP on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and TikTok.