Voigtlander has released a new 18mm f/2.8 pancake for Fujifilm X-mount, adding to the list of available lenses for Fujifilm X-mount mirrorless cameras

The Voigtlander COLOR-SKOPAR 18mm F2.8 Aspherical X Mount is a manual focus wide-angle lens that covers the APS-C size image circle, with an optical design optimised for the Fujifilm X sensor.

The angle of view is equivalent to 28mm in full-frame, which is a useful and popular focal length for landscapes, street photography, travel and portraiture. The lens costs £469 including VAT and you can order from Robert White.

Key features at a glance

Designed exclusively for the Fujifilm X mount

Data communication with the camera body via electronic contacts

Highly rigid and durable all-metal lens barrel

Manual helix for reliable and accurate focus

Aperture ring has a mechanical direct connection

Beautiful bokeh with 10-blade iris diaphragm

Shortest shooting distance is 0.17m`

