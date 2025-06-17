The Canon EOS R50 is the second-cheapest mirrorless camera in Canon’s camera range, after the budget EOS R100, and is available for $749 from Amazon US – with the RF-S 18-45mm F4.5-6.4 IS STM kit lens – making it the biggest selling mirrorless camera on Amazon. The R50 comes with a vari-angle touch screen, which means it can be turned forwards for selfies and vlogging, whereas the cheaper R100 has a fixed screen, so you can see why the R50 is a better choice, especially if the movable screen appeals to you.

The Canon EOS R range is currently made up of the following APS-C models:

Canon EOS R cameras with a full-frame sensor:

In comparison to the Canon EOS R range of full-frame cameras, the R50 is roughly half the price of the cheapest full frame Canon, the EOS R8, priced at $1299 without a lens. One of the biggest flaws of the Canon EOS R50 isn’t necessarily about the camera, but is about the lenses available, as there are very few APS-C lenses available for the camera (unless you adapt EF mount lenses), compared to other brands like Fujifilm, Sony, Panasonic, and Olympus/OM System, but this has been improving with Sigma releasing lenses for RF mount.

In our review of the Canon EOS R50 we said: “It’s small and light yet comfortable in your hand, and while somewhat shy on physical controls, the excellent touchscreen interface largely compensates for this. It also delivers consistently attractive JPEG files direct from the camera. The fact that it works well with adapted EF-mount lenses is also a significant attraction for existing Canon DSLR users.”

Even though the Canon EOS R50 doesn’t set the world on fire, it does meet a nice combination of features, for the price point. So you’re going to get really nice photos, from a compact camera body, without having to spend a lot more money for the next step up in the range – and the kit lens does enough to get you started on your photography journey.

If you’re not shopping on Amazon US (link above), then check out the deals available below for offers available near you.

