While you shouldn’t feel pressured into going medium format if you are happy with full frame, medium format does have a lot of appeal for serious portrait, travel and landscape photographers.

Fujifilm has done a lot to make medium format more accessible and affordable with its well-regarded GFX range. Images have lots of resolution and dynamic range, with a particular pop.

You can now get the Fujifilm GFX 50S II body only for a very competitive £2789 from UK retailer Ffordes, which puts it in the same price bracket as top full-frame mirrorless cameras such as the Nikon Z8. Ffordes is a well-established retailer too, not some grey importer.

As we said in our original review, the camera delivers excellent image quality in a compact, portable design, along with effective in-body stabilisation and superb in-camera colour processing. You can see why so many portrait pros in particular love the Fujifilm GFX range.

The GFX50S II gives excellent results while being straightforward to use

Fujifilm GFX 50S II key features

51.4MP medium format sensor

ISO 50-102,400 (extended)

3.69m-dot EVF, 0.77x magnification

3.2in, 2.35m-dot tilting touchscreen

5-axis in-body image stabilisation

Check out some other deals below.