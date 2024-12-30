While you shouldn’t feel pressured into going medium format if you are happy with full frame, medium format does have a lot of appeal for serious portrait, travel and landscape photographers.
Fujifilm has done a lot to make medium format more accessible and affordable with its well-regarded GFX range. Images have lots of resolution and dynamic range, with a particular pop.
You can now get the Fujifilm GFX 50S II body only for a very competitive £2789 from UK retailer Ffordes, which puts it in the same price bracket as top full-frame mirrorless cameras such as the Nikon Z8. Ffordes is a well-established retailer too, not some grey importer.
As we said in our original review, the camera delivers excellent image quality in a compact, portable design, along with effective in-body stabilisation and superb in-camera colour processing. You can see why so many portrait pros in particular love the Fujifilm GFX range.
Fujifilm GFX 50S II key features
- 51.4MP medium format sensor
- ISO 50-102,400 (extended)
- 3.69m-dot EVF, 0.77x magnification
- 3.2in, 2.35m-dot tilting touchscreen
- 5-axis in-body image stabilisation
