World Food Photography Awards sponsored by Tenderstem® Bimi® Broccolini has announced the 2025 competition shortlist! Thousands of entries came in from over 70 countries for this year’s competition, which is regarded as the world’s greatest celebration of food photography. From growing, farming and harvesting to cooking, eating, celebrating and surviving, the images offer a unique insight into the lives of people around the world through the lens of food.

The winners of the 25 categories will be revealed on Tuesday 20 May in London at the competition’s Champagne Taittinger Awards Evening hosted by renowned chef, restaurateur and food writer Yotam Ottolenghi. The Overall Winner of the competition will take home a prize of £5,000 GBP.

‘Chocolate Hot Cross Buns’ by Amy Treasure. Shortlisted in Marks & Spencer Food Portraiture category. Image: Amy Treasure / World Food Photography Awards sponsored by Tenderstem® Bimi® Broccolini.

This year’s global judging panel, chaired by legendary food photographer, David Loftus, includes: Claire Reichenbach, CEO, The James Beard Foundation, Tom Athron, CEO, Fortnum & Mason, Max La Manna, Award Winning Digital Creator, Rein Skullerud, Senior Photographer & Photo Editor, United Nations World Food Programme and Mogau Seshoene, Chef and Author.

A free-to-enter exhibition of all the Finalist images will premiere at The Mall Galleries, London, running from Wednesday 21st May – Sunday 25th May. A selection of images will also be exhibited at Fortnum and Mason from 2nd June, as well as the Museum of the Home from 3rd June – 7th September.

See all shortlisted photos here.

‘Harvest in Action’ by Wim Demessemaekers. Shortlisted in the Bring Home the Harvest category. Image: Wim Demessemaekers / World Food Photography Awards sponsored by Tenderstem® Bimi® Broccolini.

Featured image: ‘The Best Deli in Town’ by Judith Balari. Shortlisted in the unearthed® Food For Sale category. Image: Judith Balari / World Food Photography Awards sponsored by Tenderstem® Bimi® Broccolini.

