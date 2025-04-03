If you are in the market for a new mirrorless camera, it makes sense to buy a new one now, before the impact of tariffs on Asian-made products really starts to bite.

As we never tire of saying, there is much more out there than full-frame cameras, and the Micro Four Thirds format pioneered by Olympus/OM System and Panasonic still has plenty of life left in it. Micro Four Thirds cameras are a great choice if you are looking for a more compact body, and there is a very wide choice of sharp and versatile lenses and accessories for this format.

If you are also looking to keep costs, down the OM System OM-5 is now coming in at $899.99, which is a really good deal. While the camera lacks the very latest computational features of the OM-1 Mark II or new OM-3, it’s still a fantastic buy, featuring advanced photo features, improved image stabilisation, excellent JPEG output with exceptionally pleasing colour, IP53 weather-sealing and updated video features.

As we said in our original review, ‘for people who value lightweight and travel rather than a sore back at the end of the day, the OM-5 is worth its weight in gold.’ It can double up as a very effective vlogging camera, too.

OM System OM-5 with 12-45mm F4 PRO lens, Photo: Joshua Waller

OM System OM-5 key features

20.4MP Four Thirds sensor

ISO 200-6400 (extended: L64-25600)

30fps shooting

4K 30p video

2.36m-dot EVF

3inch, 1.04m-dot vari-angle LCD

