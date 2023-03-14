Following a fantastic year of photography holidays operated by AP Photography Holiday partners, Zoom Photo Tours, participants had the opportunity to share images taken on their trips for the chance to win Photo of the Year 2022. We share the top three below and they tell us about the moment they took their image.

Zoom Photo Tours Photo of the Year 2022

First Place, Robert Björk taken on Mana Pools with Tom Svensson

Sony A7R III, Sony FE 200-600mm. F5.6-6.3 G OSS, 1/2000sec at f/6.3, ISO 400

Winner of gift card worth US $600/£500

Robert’s comment on the photo:

We set out early in the morning, just before sunrise. We drove from our camp on the Zambezi River, into what is called the “Blue Forest”. Just as previous mornings, we got ready and waited for the light and the elephants, coming down towards to the water to drink. I got a lot of nice pictures of the elephants, but as we were almost done, something caught my eye. I saw a lonely baboon, philosophizing in an opening in the forest, and I immediately felt that there, there’s a good picture. And I was right, it became my absolute favourite picture from this amazing trip and an obvious choice to submit to the Image of the trip.”

Second place, Jennifer Österlund taken on Bird photography workshop with Jonas Classon

Canon EOS 90D, Canon EF 100-400 mm, f/4.5 – 5.6 L IS II USM, 1/8 sec at f/7.1, ISO 6400

Winner of a gift card worth US $243/£200

Jenny’s comment on the photo:

“One early grey morning at Hornborgasjön all course participants were gathered and we were missing the beautifully colourful sunrise. The cranes and swans came in on their way towards Trandansen, and there were so many cranes that we hardly knew where to point our cameras; what could become a good subject in this mess and without any beautiful light to help us?

Our course leader, photographer Jonas Classon, told us about a special photography technique that he sometimes uses, intention camera movement (ICM). With his guidance we started to try to create a dreamy blurry movement in the motif and hopefully capture some of the subjects properly and sharply.

I saw two swans approaching and thought they would be a good subject to follow with the camera as they landed on the water. Being relatively new to photography, it was a challenge to move the camera while shooting, it went against everything I had learned. So my surprise was great when later in the day we went through our photo yield of the day. I had captured some great pictures with this new technology and was very happy with it. I had learned something new and managed to capture a dreamlike picture of two swans as they landed on the water. When I think back to the course in Hornborgasjön, I feel happiness and joy that I got to experience it and it’s something I wish all bird and photo enthusiasts could experience.”

Third place, Anna Andersson, taken on Portrait workshop with Therese Asplund

Canon EOS R6, Canon 16-35 mm F 1:2,8, 1/125 sec at f/9, ISO 1000

Winner of a gift card worth $91/£75

Anna’s comment on the photo:

“The picture was taken at the urinal at Alingsås Stadshotell. I love black and white-checkered floors and came up with the idea of the harlequin. When Mikael, with whom I collaborated on the course, stood over the model, Alva Danielsson, to keep the light, the perfect angle and very nice light emerged. Many thanks to both Mikael and Alva who made the picture possible.”

About the Zoom Photo Tours Photo of the Year 2022 competition

Every guest who goes on a Zoom Photo Tours photography holiday, has the opportunity to submit images taken throughout the trip for “Picture of the Year” and a chance to win a gift card of 5,000 SEK (approx. 403 GPB). Professional and award-winning photographers leading the holidays select the winning images.

Participants on our AP Photo Tours coming up in 2022 and 2023 will also have the opportunity to participate in this competition – and have their work seen by a group of leading photographers!

See 2021 winners here.

View upcoming AP photography holidays here

