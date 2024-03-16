You can win an OM System OM-5, one of OM System’s best cameras, with a 12-45mm F4 lens, worth £1499! The OM-5 is a 20MP Micro Four Thirds camera, and features 5-axis image stabilisation, high-speed continuous shooting, and 4K video recording, as well as a number of computational photography features. It’s also weather-sealed, so you can use in in all types of weather.

To enter the competition, you simply need to sign up to the OM System newsletter, using this link. But be quick, the prize is due to be drawn on the 19th March!*

When we reviewed the OM System OM-5 we were impressed by the image quality, design, and compact size, as well as the wide range of Micro Four Thirds lenses available.

The Olympus 12-45mm F4. Photo: Andy Westlake

The OM System 12-45mm F4 PRO lens is weather-sealed and gives a 24-90mm equivalent. It’s an impressive lens that is also surprisingly compact, making it a great match for the OM-5. You can read our OM System 12-45mm F4 Pro lens review, to find out more.

*Terms and conditions apply, please see the OM System website for full details.

