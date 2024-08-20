The battle royal for smartphone market dominance rages on, with Apple facing the massed legions of Android handset makers, including the mighty Google.

Google has just announced its new 9 series smartphones – the Pixel 9, the Pixel 9 Pro, the Pixel 9 Pro XL and the Pixel 9 Pro Fold. This means you can get some good deals on previous generation phones, in this case the Google Pixel 8 Pro.

The Google Pixel 8 Pro. Photo credit: Amy Davies.

As with conventional cameras, you certainly don’t need the very latest version of a camera to get good pictures, and the Google Pixel 8 Pro still has a lot to offer keen smartphone photographers.

As we mentioned in our original review, the Google Pixel 8 Pro features a powerful, triple-lens setup. The main sensor of the 8 Pro has 50MP, and is 1/1.31” – that’s the same as the Pixel 7 Pro, but the accompanying 25mm equivalent lens is now f/1.68.

Shooting with the ultrawide in low light also yields fantastic results. Low-light landscapes are rendered particularly well by the Pixel 8 Pro – there are also astrophotography options. Photo: Amy Davies

It is joined by two 48 megapixel sensors (ultrawide and 5x telephoto) and the 10.5MP f/2.2 selfie camera now has autofocus. The Google Pixel 8 Pro has some powerful software too, including a new “Pro” mode, which gives controls over key settings like shutter speed and white balance.

All an all, it’s a very powerful phone that delivers great images and it’s not surprising we named it the best Google camera phone.

Google Pixel 8 Pro key features

50MP wide camera, f/1.68 aperture, 25mm equivalent

48MP ultrawide camera, f/1.95 aperture

48MP 5x telephoto camera, f/2.8 aperture, 113mm equivalent

6.7” Super Actua LTPO OLED screen

You can now get the Obsidian (read black) model with 128Gb of storage for £899, a far-from-shabby saving of £100. The phone is unlocked, so you aren’t tied to a network.

For Amazon customers in the US, the Google Pixel 8 Pro is available for $939, a saving of $60. What’s not to like?