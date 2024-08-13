Google has announced four, yes four new Pixel phones, with the Pixel 9 Pro and Pixel 9 Pro XL featuring the same updated camera setup, but with different screen and battery sizes. This means they are effectively are the same phone but compact, and extra-large (XL) versions. All four phones fit into the premium smartphones bracket, as prices start at £799, for the Pixel 9, and go upwards from there, all the way up to £1869 for the Pixel 9 Pro Fold.

Pixel 9 is £799 (128GB), £899 (256GB)

Pixel 9 Pro is £999 (128GB), £1099 (256GB), £1219 (512GB), £1449 (1TB)

Pixel 9 Pro XL is £1099 (128GB), £1199 (256GB), £1319 (512GB), £1549 (1TB)

Pixel 9 Pro Fold is £1749 (256GB), £1869 (512GB)

The Pixel 9 comes with 12GB RAM, and 16GB on the Pro / Pro XL, and Pro Fold.

Google Pixel 9 Pro.

The Pixel 9 features:

50MP main camera, f/1.68, with 2x optical quality

48MP ultra-wide, f/1.7, with macro AF

10.5MP f/2.2 selfie camera with AF

4K video recording (60fps) (front/rear)

6.3inch screen, 60-120Hz, 1800/2700nits, Gorilla Glass Victus 2

4700mAh battery

The entry-level model in the Pixel 9 range, the 9, does not feature a telephoto camera, but does promise to deliver 2x zoom equivalent to the optical quality of actually having a 2x telephoto camera. Like the 8 series, the 9 does not have manual controls, as this is restricted to the 9 Pro and 9 Pro XL. The 9 Pro and 9 Pro XL also let you shoot using a high-res mode, giving you up to 50MP images.

Google Pixel 9 Pro / Pro XL features

50MP main camera, f/1.68, with 2x optical quality (1/1.31inch)

48MP ultra-wide, f/1.7, with macro AF (1/2.55inch)

48MP telephoto, f/2.8, 5x telephoto, (10x optical quality) (1/2.55inch)

42MP f/2.2 selfie camera with AF

8K video recording, 30fps (powered by Video Boost)

4K video recording (60fps) (front/rear)

6.3inch screen, 1-120Hz, 2000/3000nits, Gorilla Glass Victus 2

XL: 6.8inch screen, 1-120hz, 2000/3000nits, Gorilla Glass Victus 2

4700mAh battery / 5060mAh battery (XL)

Both the 9 Pro and 9 Pro XL feature the same camera setup, but the Pro XL has a larger 6.8inch screen, plus larger 5060mAh battery. All Pixel 9 series phones benefit from 7 years of OS and security updates.

Google say the new camera setup with a 0.5x, 1x, and 5x optical cameras can also offer “optical quality” 2x and 10x zoom, thanks to Super Resolution Zoom, which uses multi-shot technology. Up to 20x zoom can be used in video, and there’s also Video Boost, Night Sight Video available on the Pro models.

You’ll also find that Google are using the ultra-wide-angle camera, with auto-focus, for macro photography, rather than letting you use the telephoto camera for more natural look smartphone macros.

In addition to the already impressive photo shooting features available on Google phones, the new photo features include:

Add-me – this lets you take the photo, then move into the frame to join in group shots.

Panorama night shots/low-light panoramic shooting improved.

Magic editor enhanced, with auto-frame/reframing, and Reimagine generative AI powered image enhancement.

Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold.

The Pixel 9 Pro Fold features a similar but different setup to the 9 Pro, with:

48MP f/1.7 main camera (1/2inch sensor)

10.5MP f/2.2 ultra-wide, with AF (1/3.4inch)

10.8MP f/3.1 telephoto, 5x zoom (1/3.2inch)

2 selfie cameras both 10MP f/2.2

6.3inch external screen (20:9), Gorilla Glass Victus 2, 1800/2700nits

8inch internal folding screen (19.3:20 aspect ratio), 1600/2700nits

4650mAh battery

The triple camera setup is similar, in that there is an ultra-wide, a main, and a telephoto camera, but these are different to the 9 Pro / XL, and it’s worth noting that every camera in the 9 Pro Fold uses a smaller sensor than the 9 Pro / XL. The inner and outer selfie cameras are both 10MP with an f/2.2 aperture.

There’s no sign of a Google Pixel 9a yet, as the budget model, in the range, the 8a, was announced in May 2024. We recently reviewed the Google Pixel 8a, as well as other previous models, the Pixel 8, Pixel 8 Pro, and the Pixel Fold.

Meet our new phones: Pixel 9, Pixel 9 Pro and Pixel 9 Pro XL. Along with Pixel 9 Pro Fold, they are all powered by our brand new Google Tensor G4 chip to bring you the very best of Pixel.

The Pixel 9 phones have an elevated new look that puts the camera front and center with an evolution of our iconic camera bar. The sculpted design is stunning — and also feels good in your hand. They also feature updated finishes, with a silky matte glass back and polished metal sides for a distinctly premium feel. Plus, the phones are twice as durable as Pixel 8.

Google Pixel 9 Pro (left), Google Pixel 9 Pro XL (right).

For the first time, our Pro model comes in two different sizes: Pixel 9 Pro (6.3”) and Pixel 9 Pro XL (6.8”)1. Both have our best and brightest Super Actua displays yet, and a new 42 MP front camera so you’ll get sharper and brighter photos in low light.2 (compared to earlier Pixel phones) And other than display size and power, Pixel 9 Pro and Pixel 9 Pro XL share all the same specs and features.

Pixel 9 is packed with upgrades. With its 6.3-inch Actua display3, Pixel 9 is 35% brighter than Pixel 8 and has been rated the best display in its class.4 As for the camera, you’re getting the same main and ultrawide cameras as Pixel 9 Pro and Pixel 9 Pro XL. That’s a huge upgrade for the ultrawide lens, from 12MP on Pixel 8 to 48MP on Pixel 9. And the front camera now has autofocus for even sharper selfies. Plus, the Pixel 9 has approximately 20% longer battery life during active use with the screen on when compared to Pixel 8.5

To top it off, all the Pixel 9 phones get even better over time — each phone comes with seven years of OS, Pixel Drops and security updates.6

To make sure the AI-powered experiences on your device run smoothly, we’ve upgraded the memory across the entire Pixel 9 family, with 12GB of RAM for Pixel 9 and 16GB for Pixel 9 Pro and Pixel 9 Pro XL.

Pixel Studio is a canvas for your creativity

Pixel Studio is a first-of-its-kind image generator. So now you can bring all ideas to life from scratch, right on your phone — a true creative canvas.

It’s powered by combining an on-device diffusion model running on Tensor G4 and our Imagen3 text-to-image model in the cloud. With a UI optimized for easy prompting, style changes and editing, you can quickly bring your ideas to conversations with friends and family.

More camera improvements for stunning photos and videos

With outstanding camera performance and a re-engineered imaging pipeline, your photos and videos will more accurately capture the world around you. We’ve also added AI features to help you perfect the shot — from getting everyone in the group photo to capturing zoomed-in videos.

There’s usually the one designated photographer who’s left out of group pictures. With Add Me you’ll get a photo with everyone who was there — photographer included — without having to pack a tripod or ask a stranger for help.10

We’ve rebuilt Panorama to give detailed shots — even in low light. It’s the highest-quality low-light panorama on any smartphone.

Magic Editor has new editing capabilities so you can get the shot you want. Auto frame lets you reframe a photo for better composition, and Reimagine allows you to simply type what you want to see — like adding wildflowers to an open field — so you can bring your ideas to life.

Video Boost — available on all Pro phones — is even better, processing Night Sight Videos twice as fast once videos are uploaded. And for Pixel 9 Pro and Pixel 9 Pro XL, you can use the 48MP 5x telephoto to record high-resolution zoom videos all the way to 20x with Super Res Zoom Video.

Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold.

