The new Voigtlander Nokton 75mm F1.5, a large-aperture medium-telephoto lens for full-frame mirrorless cameras with Canon RF mount, is now available to buy.

Despite its maximum aperture of F1.5, it is both compact and high-performance. By adopting an aspherical lens, this lens is said to have ‘excellent descriptive power’ that is demonstrated from the wide aperture. It can be ordered from robertwhite for £707.50 (exc VAT) and £849 (inc VAT).

Voigtlander Nokton 75mm F1.5 Main Features

Dedicated design for Canon RF Mount covering full frame.

Data communications through electronic contacts

Durable all-metal lens barrel

Manual focus for accurate fine focus

12-blade diaphragm for beautiful bokeh

Minimum focusing distance of 0.5m

Aperture Click Selection allows for clickless operation when shooting video.

