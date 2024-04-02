The new Voigtlander Nokton 75mm F1.5, a large-aperture medium-telephoto lens for full-frame mirrorless cameras with Canon RF mount, is now available to buy.
Despite its maximum aperture of F1.5, it is both compact and high-performance. By adopting an aspherical lens, this lens is said to have ‘excellent descriptive power’ that is demonstrated from the wide aperture. It can be ordered from robertwhite for £707.50 (exc VAT) and £849 (inc VAT).
Voigtlander Nokton 75mm F1.5 Main Features
- Dedicated design for Canon RF Mount covering full frame.
- Data communications through electronic contacts
- Durable all-metal lens barrel
- Manual focus for accurate fine focus
- 12-blade diaphragm for beautiful bokeh
- Minimum focusing distance of 0.5m
- Aperture Click Selection allows for clickless operation when shooting video.
From robertwhite:
