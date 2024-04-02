The new Voigtlander Nokton 75mm F1.5, a large-aperture medium-telephoto lens for full-frame mirrorless cameras with Canon RF mount, is now available to buy.

Despite its maximum aperture of F1.5, it is both compact and high-performance. By adopting an aspherical lens, this lens is said to have ‘excellent descriptive power’ that is demonstrated from the wide aperture. It can be ordered from robertwhite for £707.50 (exc VAT) and £849 (inc VAT).

Voigtlander Nokton 75mm F1.5 Main Features

  • Dedicated design for Canon RF Mount covering full frame.
  • Data communications through electronic contacts
  • Durable all-metal lens barrel
  • Manual focus for accurate fine focus
  • 12-blade diaphragm for beautiful bokeh
  • Minimum focusing distance of 0.5m
  • Aperture Click Selection allows for clickless operation when shooting video.

From robertwhite:

The new Voigtlander NOKTON 75mm F1 .5 Aspherical RF mount is a large-aperture medium-telephoto lens for full-frame mirrorless cameras with Canon RF mount. Despite its large aperture with a maximum aperture of F1.5, it is both compact and high-performance. By adopting an aspherical lens, excellent descriptive power is demonstrated from this wide aperture lens

