Sigma has announced three new lenses today, the 17mm F4 DG DN | C and 50mm F2 DG DN | C for full-frame mirrorless L-mount and Sony E-mount, and the APS-C 23mm F1.4 DC DN | C for L-Mount, Sony E-mount and Fujifilm X Mount.

Let’s look at the new lenses in more detail.

Sigma 17mm F/4 DG DN

This is a comparatively compact wide-angle prime, featuring nine elements in eight groups – with two Special Low Dispersion (SLD) elements and three aspherical elements. It’s a close focusing lenses (12cm), which gives a 1:3.6x magnification ratio. The lens also features seven rounded diaphragm blades, and takes 55m filters. Despite its all-metal construction, the new lens should fit in your camera bag easily, as it weighs 225g and measures 64.0mm x 48.8mm. On sale April 21st, for $549 / £549.99.

Sigma 23mm F1.4 DC DN | C

For this 23mm lens, Sigma has included 13 elements in 10 groups (three SLD and two aspherical elements), with nine rounded diaphragm blades. It takes 52mm filters and offers a 25cm minimum focusing distance. The lens weighs 340g and measures 65.8mm x 76.9mm. It also features a quiet, high-speed stepping motor that can lock onto subjects quickly and can be used with AF modes such as focus tracking and eye detection. On sale April 21st for $449 / £449.

Sigma 50mm F2 DG DN | C

Key features of this lens include 11 lens elements in nine groups – one SLD and three aspherical – and takes 58mm filters. The minimum focussing distance, meanwhile, is 45cm and it’s a larger lens, weighing 350g and measuring 70.0mm x 68.0mm. ‘The metal lens hood, manual-focus and aperture ring are knurled for a pleasant tactile experience, and the F2 maximum aperture delivers gorgeous bokeh effects; while the optical design delivers performance comparable to the 50mm F1.4 DG DN | Art lens in a much more compact form,’ says Sigma. Also on sale April 21st, this time for $619 / £619.99.

More details of Sigma’s first Z-mount lenses

Sigma has also announced pricing details of the 16mm F1.4 DC DN | Contemporary, the 30mm F1.4 DC DN | Contemporary and the 56mm F1.4 DC DN | Contemporary, designed for Nikon APS-C mirrorless bodies such as the Nikon Z50 and Z fc. See here for our previous story.

The 16mm will cost $499 / £449.99, the 30mm $399 / £349.99 and the 56mm, $499 / £449.99.

These lenses are are also currently available in five other mounts – Sony E, Fujifilm X, Canon EF-M, Micro Four Thirds, and L mount.

