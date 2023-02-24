Sigma has announced that it will begin producing lenses for Nikon’s mirrorless Z-Mount. It will start with three existing F1.4 DC DN prime lenses: the 16mm F1.4 DC DN | C, the 30mm F1.4 DC DN | C and the 56mm F1.4 DC DN | C.

The availability of these lenses in Z-Mount will be confirmed at a later date. They are currently available in five other mounts (Sony E-Mount, Canon EF-M Mount, Fujifilm X Mount, Micro Four Thirds Mount and L-Mount).

16mm F1.4 DC DN C for Z-mount key features:

Lens construction: 16 elements in 13 groups

16 elements in 13 groups Angle-of-view: 83.2°

83.2° Diaphragm blades: 9 rounded blades

9 rounded blades Min aperture: F16

F16 Min focus distance: 25cm

25cm Max magnification ratio: 1:9.9

1:9.9 Filter size: φ67mm

φ67mm Dimensions (DxL): φ72.2 x 94.3mm

φ72.2 x 94.3mm Weight: 420g

420g Hood (included): LH716-01

30mm F1.4 DC DN C for Z-mount key features:

Lens construction: 9 elements in 7 groups

9 elements in 7 groups Angle-of-view: 50.7°

50.7° Diaphragm blades: 9 rounded blades

9 rounded blades Min aperture: F16

F16 Min focus distance: 30cm

30cm Max magnification ratio: 1:7

1:7 Filter size: φ52mm

φ52mm Dimensions (DxL): φ70 x 75.3mm

φ70 x 75.3mm Weight: 285g

285g Hood (included): LH586-01

56mm F1.4 DC DN C for Z-mount key features:

Lens construction: 10 elements in 6 groups

10 elements in 6 groups Angle-of-view: 28.5°

28.5° Diaphragm blades: 9 rounded blades

9 rounded blades Min aperture: F16

F16 Min focus distance: 50cm

50cm Max magnification ratio: 1:7.4

1:7.4 Filter size: φ55mm

φ55mm Dimensions (DxL): φ70 x 61.5mm

φ70 x 61.5mm Weight: 295g

295g Hood (included): LH582-01

From Sigma:

SIGMA Corporation is pleased to announce the upcoming launch of interchangeable lenses for the Nikon Z Mount

system. The first three lenses to be made available will be SIGMA’s trio of F1.4 primes. They are the 16mm F1.4

DC DN | Contemporary, the 30mm F1.4 DC DN | Contemporary and the 56mm F1.4 DC DN | Contemporary. These

sharp, fast and compact crop-sensor lenses are already available in five other mounts (Sony E-mount, Canon EF-M

mount, FUJIFILM X Mount, Micro Four Thirds mount and L-Mount). The availability of these lenses in Z Mount will be

confirmed at a later date.

Specs and features

SIGMA’s DC DN F1.4 trio has been adapted to operate seamlessly on Nikon Z Mount cameras. They are designed

as crop-sensor lenses, but can also be used on full-frame Z Mount bodies in crop mode. The lenses have specially

developed control algorithms for Z Mount, including AF drive and communication speed optimisation.

In addition to realising high-speed AF, the lenses also support AF-C (Continuous AF) and in-camera aberration

correction*. The mount is rubber-sealed to cater for use in a variety of environments.

*The appearance and specifications of the products are subject to change.

*This product is developed, manufactured and sold under the license agreement with Nikon Corporation

Related articles:

Sigma 16mm F1.4 DC DN C Review

Sigma reveals first-ever lenses for Fujifilm X-mount cameras

Best Z Mount Lenses for Nikon in 2023

What are the best mirrorless cameras you can buy?

Follow AP on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and YouTube.