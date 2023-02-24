Sigma has announced that it will begin producing lenses for Nikon’s mirrorless Z-Mount. It will start with three existing F1.4 DC DN prime lenses: the 16mm F1.4 DC DN | C, the 30mm F1.4 DC DN | C and the 56mm F1.4 DC DN | C.
The availability of these lenses in Z-Mount will be confirmed at a later date. They are currently available in five other mounts (Sony E-Mount, Canon EF-M Mount, Fujifilm X Mount, Micro Four Thirds Mount and L-Mount).
16mm F1.4 DC DN C for Z-mount key features:
- Lens construction: 16 elements in 13 groups
- Angle-of-view: 83.2°
- Diaphragm blades: 9 rounded blades
- Min aperture: F16
- Min focus distance: 25cm
- Max magnification ratio: 1:9.9
- Filter size: φ67mm
- Dimensions (DxL): φ72.2 x 94.3mm
- Weight: 420g
- Hood (included): LH716-01
30mm F1.4 DC DN C for Z-mount key features:
- Lens construction: 9 elements in 7 groups
- Angle-of-view: 50.7°
- Diaphragm blades: 9 rounded blades
- Min aperture: F16
- Min focus distance: 30cm
- Max magnification ratio: 1:7
- Filter size: φ52mm
- Dimensions (DxL): φ70 x 75.3mm
- Weight: 285g
- Hood (included): LH586-01
56mm F1.4 DC DN C for Z-mount key features:
- Lens construction: 10 elements in 6 groups
- Angle-of-view: 28.5°
- Diaphragm blades: 9 rounded blades
- Min aperture: F16
- Min focus distance: 50cm
- Max magnification ratio: 1:7.4
- Filter size: φ55mm
- Dimensions (DxL): φ70 x 61.5mm
- Weight: 295g
- Hood (included): LH582-01
From Sigma:
SIGMA Corporation is pleased to announce the upcoming launch of interchangeable lenses for the Nikon Z Mount
system. The first three lenses to be made available will be SIGMA’s trio of F1.4 primes. They are the 16mm F1.4
DC DN | Contemporary, the 30mm F1.4 DC DN | Contemporary and the 56mm F1.4 DC DN | Contemporary. These
sharp, fast and compact crop-sensor lenses are already available in five other mounts (Sony E-mount, Canon EF-M
mount, FUJIFILM X Mount, Micro Four Thirds mount and L-Mount). The availability of these lenses in Z Mount will be
confirmed at a later date.
Specs and features
SIGMA’s DC DN F1.4 trio has been adapted to operate seamlessly on Nikon Z Mount cameras. They are designed
as crop-sensor lenses, but can also be used on full-frame Z Mount bodies in crop mode. The lenses have specially
developed control algorithms for Z Mount, including AF drive and communication speed optimisation.
In addition to realising high-speed AF, the lenses also support AF-C (Continuous AF) and in-camera aberration
correction*. The mount is rubber-sealed to cater for use in a variety of environments.
*The appearance and specifications of the products are subject to change.
*This product is developed, manufactured and sold under the license agreement with Nikon Corporation
