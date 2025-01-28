When mirrorless cameras first arrived, they promised to be lighter and more wieldable than DSLRs, and while that’s still true to an extent, many higher-end mirrorless models now weigh just as much. Gah!

An exception to this rule is the Canon EOS R8, a light and affordable full-frame mirrorless camera which is heavily discounted in this Adorama deal – complete with 64Gb memory card, shoulder bag and cleaning kit!

As we said in our original review, ‘you just can’t argue with the results. Quite simply, it delivers great images shot after shot.’ While our reviewer also cited some handling issues, for this money you can live with them.

The Canon EOS R8 is a good lightweight choice for travel

Canon EOS R8 key features

24.2MP full-frame sensor

ISO 100-102,400

Up to 40fps shooting

4K 60p video

2.36m-dot, 0.7x EVF

3-inch fully articulated LCD

