From The Photography & Video Show:

The Photography & Video Show, the premier event for photography and videography enthusiasts and professionals, is thrilled to announce plans to relocate to the ExCeL Exhibition Centre in London for the 2025 edition, between 8 and 11 March. The show will return to the NEC in Birmingham in 2026 and will alternate between the two venues biennially going forward. This strategic move meets the evolving needs and preferences of the show’s exhibitors and visitors, and also aims to explore opportunities around new audiences.

ExCeL is a state of the art exhibition centre in East London, home to a huge number of events, and is now more accessible than ever following the opening of the Elizabeth Line, delivering visitors directly from Central London in 15 minutes and Heathrow in 30 minutes.

“We are really excited to bring the Photography & Video Show to ExCeL London in 2025,” said Jonny Sullens, MD Events, at Future Plc, the organiser. “This strategy represents a great opportunity for us to reach a wide, diverse audience and opens the door for us to deliver new visitors from London and the South East – areas which have been traditionally challenging to attract to the NEC – whilst maintaining our reach across the Midlands and Northern regions.”

The Photography & Video Show 2025 will feature an extensive lineup of exhibitors, speakers, workshops, live demonstrations, and networking opportunities, providing attendees with unparalleled access to industry experts, cutting-edge gear, and creative inspiration.

