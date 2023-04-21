The Photographers’ Gallery New Talent 23 (TNT 23), which aims to highlight new UK-based emerging photographers, is now open for entries. Six finalists will get a bursary of £1,500, a year-long mentorship with a photographer or industry professional, the opportunity to work with web designers on an exhibition website and have their work shown on a billboard in London and their hometown.

Now in its third iteration, TNT 23 is free to enter and open to photographers of all ages. Entries must be submitted by 4 June 2023. documentary photographer Hoda Afshar and Karen McQuaid, Senior Curator at The Photographers’ Gallery will select the winning entries.

Previous TNT selected photographers have included Rhiannon Adam, Chiara Avagliano, Alberto Feijóo, Adama Jalloh, Seungwon Jung, Alice Myers, Giovanna Petrocchi, Miguel Proença, Heather Agyepong, Jessica Bernard, Ollie Gapper, Mariam Sholaja, RAKE Collective, Wing Ka Ho Jimmi.

To find out more visit The Photographers’ Gallery’s website.

Featured image credit: The Soho Photography Quarter, just outside The Photographers’ Gallery, at night. © Luke Hayes, courtesy of The Photographers’ Gallery, London

From The Photographers’ Gallery:

The Photographers’ Gallery New Talent 23 (TNT 23) is a unique platform to showcase new talent and support the most exciting and relevant UK-based emerging artists working in photography today.

Now in its third edition, TNT 23 offers each finalist a bursary of £1,500, a year-long mentorship with a photographer or industry professional, the chance to work with web designers on a bespoke exhibition website, and to have their work shown at large-scale on a billboard in London and their hometown, supported by Jack Arts, part of BUILDHOLLYWOOD.

TNT is free to enter and open to photographers / artists of all ages.

This year, six finalists will be selected from an open call by acclaimed artist Hoda Afshar and Karen McQuaid, Senior Curator at The Photographers’ Gallery.

The Photographers’ Gallery’s search to celebrate and nurture new talent will highlight emerging photographers and artists who show a high level of innovation and quality in their practices, and who would benefit from a year-long creative mentorship.

Deadline for entry: Sunday 4 June 2023 at 23:59 BST

