Now in its 5th year, the Minimalist Photography Awards 2023 competition is open for entries from both professional and amateur photographers shooting in all forms of Minimalist photography, using traditional or digital methods.

Minimalist Photography Awards is open to all Photographers: Amateur and Professional from all over the world. Anyone over 18 years of age can enter the competition with the exception of employees of the Minimalist Photography Awards, their associated companies and employees of any company chosen to sponsor prizes for the competition. Copyright and all other rights remain that of the photographer.

The Minimalist Photography Awards accepts submissions in the following categories: Abstract, Aerial, Architecture, Conceptual, Fine Art, Landscape, Long Exposure, Night Photography, Open, Photomanipulation, Portrait, Street Photography

Entry details:

Digital images should be no larger than 3MB per image. Save as JPG compression High, 72 dpi, 1,200 pixels on the longest side.

Name the file with title of the image, For example ‘Planet Earth.jpg’.

Please do not use symbols in the file name.

No signature, stamp or any other identifying mark is allowed anywhere on the entry.

Minimalist Photography Awards 2023 Deadlines:

Early Deadline Fee & Date:

30th April 2023

Single Image: $15.00 USD

Series (2 to 7 images): 25.00 USD

Each Additional Category (Single): 10.00 USD

Each Additional Category (Series): 15.00 USD

Final Deadline Fee & Date:

10th June 2023

Single Image: $20.00 USD

Series (2 to 5 images): 30.00 USD

Each Additional Category (Single): 10.00 USD

Each Additional Category (Series): 15.00 USD

Visit www.minimalistphotographyawards.com to enter

Prizes The overall winner of the Minimalist Photography Awards 2023 will receive a $2,000 cash prize, the title Minimalist Photographer of the Year 2023 and participation in ‘Best of Show’ Exhibition – plus more! First, Second and Third place in each category will receive publication in Online Winners Gallery, publication in the Minimalist Photography Awards Annual Book and more.

General conditions:

Artificial intelligence-generated images are not eligible for submission.

All photographers must submit their work online. Digital files are required. Prints are not accepted as part of the competition.

There is no limit to the number of individual images each artist may submit.

Images may be captured using film or digital.

You may enter your work in as many categories as you wish.

There is no time or date restriction on when the image was taken.

Winning Entrants must be able to provide a high resolution digital file (minimum 3000px wide@300dpi). This file will be used only to prove the ownership of the image.

All entries must be the original work of the entrant and must not infringe the rights of any other party.

Minimalist Photography Awards is a non profit association, powered by black & white Minimalism magazine.

