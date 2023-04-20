Women Photograph is now taking applications for their 2023 grant cycle for women and nonbinary photographers, sponsored by Nikon, Leica and MPB. There are five $5,000 grants and a $10,000 Women Photograph + Leica grant available to support projects from visual journalists and documentary photographers.

Applications are open to documentary photographers of any nationality and the deadline for submissions is May 15. Photographers are encouraged to submit a story, rather than singles, as part of the grant application. Submissions must be in English and applications translated are also welcome. There is no fee to apply and grantees will retain full ownership of their work.

Women Photograph is a nonprofit organisation whose mission is to highlight the work of women and nonbinary visual journalists and along with its project grants, it also has a year-long mentorship programme, annual skills-building workshop and database that includes more than 1,400 independent documentary photographers based in more than 100 countries. They recently published their first book ‘What We See: women & nonbinary perspectives through the lens.’

Last year’s grantees were Rehab Eldalil, Mahé Elipe, Jaimy Gail, Takako Kido, Barbara Peacock, Ana Elisa Sotelo, and Cansu Yildiran. The Women Photograph + Leica Grant was awarded to Greta Rico. See the work of the 2022 grantees.

To apply and find out more about their grants, Women Photograph has more information on their website.

Featured image credit: L-R Takako Kido, Ana Elisa Sotelo, Cansu Yildiran, Rehab Eldalil, Jaimy Gail, Barbara Peacock, Greta Rico, and Mahé Elipe.

