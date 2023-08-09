Tamron has announced the development of the Tamron 70-180mm f/2.8 Di III VC VXD G2 lens for Sony E-mount. This lens has been described as a fast-aperture telephoto zoom lens for full-frame mirrorless cameras and is expected to be released in the Fall.

The 70-180mm f/2.8 G2 lens is a bit longer and heavier than the older lens and will now include Tamron’s VC (vibration compensation), which Tamron says will grant it more stability when shooting. The optical design has been redesigned to ‘achieve uncompromising high image quality across the entire zoom range.’ Another change to the 70-180mm f/2.8 G2 lens is the minimum object distance (or minimum focusing distance), which has been shortened, from 33.5 inches to 11.8 inches at the wide end. There are no pricing or specific release date details yet.

The first generation Tamron 70-180mm F/2.8 Di III VXD was highly anticipated by Sony full-frame mirrorless users. In our review, we gave that lens four and a half stars in our review, saying that ‘Ultimately, if you’re a Sony user looking for a fast telephoto zoom, but can’t bring yourself to spending over £2000 on Sony’s pro-spec equivalent, this third member in Tamron’s line-up of fast F2.8 zoom lenses should certainly be on your radar. Best of all it’s small, light, performs well and represents good value for money.’

