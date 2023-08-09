ZYOptics / Zhongyi Optics has announced the new Mitakon Speedmaster 20mm, 35mm, 50mm T1.0 S35 Cine lens bundle, priced at $1299. The three video lens set is designed for video work, and includes a bright T1 aperture, which is likely to be roughly equivalent to f/0.95.

The lenses are designed to give low focus breathing, and a constant, unified gear positioning for focus, which should make it easier when switching between the different lenses. The lenses are manual focus, as expected, and there is a long focus throw to aid precise focus control.

Mitakon Speedmaster 20mm, 35mm, 50mm T1.0 S35 Cine Lens Bundle. Image: zyoptics.net

The lens set is available in Sony E mount, Fujifilm X mount, Nikon Z mount, and Canon RF mount, although there is no word yet on whether they will be available in PL mount.

There’s a stepless aperture control, and the 9 aperture blades are rounded for improved bokeh quality. The set includes a hard case, and there’s a 5-year warranty included. The lenses are said to

The 50mm T1.0 lens weighs 820g, the 35mm T1.0 lens weighs 640g, and the 20mm T1.0 lens weighs 720g.

The lenses are said to give exceptional low-light performance, as well as a “vintage touch”. You can see sample footage recorded with these lenses in the video above.

Related reading

Follow AP on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and TikTok.