The Royal Meteorological Society has revealed the shortlist for this year’s Standard Chartered Weather Photographer of the Year competition, and announced the Public Vote is now open for individuals to pick their favourite image.

Standard Chartered Weather Photographer of the Year showcases the very best in weather and climate photography, with a grand title prize of £5,000 and more prizes for Standard Chartered Young Weather Photographer of the Year 2024 and Standard Chartered Smartphone Weather Photographer of the Year 2024 categories. Winners will be announced on 30th October.

African Dust over Athens, Lesley Hellgeth

From The Royal Meteorological Society, London, 19 September 2024 – The public vote for the Standard Chartered Weather Photographer of the Year 2024 is now open. From 19 September to 17 October, individuals can cast their vote for their favourite image from the competition, which showcases the world’s most striking weather and climate photography.

Now in its ninth year, the competition, organised by the UK’s Royal Meteorological Society, serves as an international platform to raise awareness of environmental issues that put our planet at risk—including heatwaves, cyclones, and extreme flooding—while also depicting the awe-inspiring beauty and power of the weather.

With the introduction of the Standard Chartered Climate Award in 2024, this year’s competition attracted thousands of entries from photographers of all ages and skill levels worldwide. Participants were eager to document the impacts of extreme weather events such as floods, droughts, and wildfires, that communities face.

The shortlist gallery for the public vote is available on the Royal Meteorological Society’s website and features a wealth of outstanding weather and climate photography.

Highlights from the 2024 competition include a Saharan dust storm; a stunning ice halo; rare red sprite lightning; and sublime landscapes blanketed in hoarfrost. The shortlist gallery also provides insights into the science behind the weather phenomena and the stories behind the images—as well as the photographers’ adventures and the techniques used to capture them.

View the shortlist and vote for your favourite.

Evening Shower over the Needles, Jamie Russell

Competition Timeline

Public Vote Open: 19 September (07:00 BST) – 17 October (23:59 BST)

Winner Announcement: 30 October 2024

Professor Liz Bentley, Chief Executive of the Royal Meteorological Society, commented: “In my nine years judging this competition, I always see something new and astonishing. This year’s entrants have highlighted those regions of the world facing the worst impacts of climate change, but they also bring home the message that climate change is affecting the weather patterns of the more temperate climates and the most comfortable of societies too. We need to galvanise and act now to make change happen.”

Marisa Drew, Chief Sustainability Officer at Standard Chartered, commented: “Congratulations to those shortlisted in this year’s Standard Chartered Weather Photographer of the Year competition. Being the second year of our sponsorship, I am once again struck by the photography surfaced in the shortlist, which showcases the impacts of our changing climate on communities and our natural environment. With winners announced next month, I look forward to seeing which photograph wins our new Climate Award, introduced this year to bring greater awareness to the importance of climate mitigation and adaptation. Good luck to everyone on the shortlist.”

Lone Tree, Dominika Koszowska

Weather Photographer of the Year Prizes

Standard Chartered Weather Photographer of the Year 2024

Title of ‘Standard Chartered Weather Photographer of the Year 2024’

£5,000

Standard Chartered Smartphone Weather Photographer of the Year 2024

Title of ‘Standard Chartered Smartphone Weather Photographer of the Year 2024’

£2,500

Standard Chartered Young Weather Photographer of the Year 2024

Title of ‘Standard Chartered Young Weather Photographer of the Year 2024’

£750

One year’s free subscription to The Week Junior Science + Nature

A double page spread in an issue of The Week Junior Science + Nature magazine

Standard Chartered Climate Award 2024

Title of ‘Standard Chartered Climate Award Winner 2024’

£1,000

Public Favourite

Title of ‘Public Favourite 2024’

