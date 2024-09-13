The best competition for food photography is open for entries, and with a name change! Formerly Pink Lady® Food Photographer of the Year, World Food Photography Awards sponsored by Tenderstem® Bimi® Broccolini is open for entries from amateur and professional photographers until Sunday 9th February 2025.

There are over 25 categories to enter, with some new additions, and a grand prize of £5,000 (GBP) to be won. All finalist images will be exhibited at the prestigious Mall Galleries, London.

From World Food Photography Awards: The world’s greatest food photography awards is open for entries for its 2025 edition. The competition, formerly Pink Lady® Food Photographer of the Year, will now be known as the World Food Photography Awards sponsored by Tenderstem® Bimi® Broccolini.

‘This name change is a big and joyful development for us, made to reflect the prestige, range, gravitas and global reach of the Awards as they enter their 14th year,’ says Caroline Kenyon, Founder of the Awards. ‘We are thrilled to be partnered by such a highly-respected global brand, which is owned by the much-esteemed 111-year old Japanese seed company, Sakata, still family-owned and run.’

‘Tenderstem® Bimi® Broccolini is delighted to be the headline partner of the World Food Photography Awards,’ says Dave Samuels, Global Brand Director. ‘These prestigious Awards are a unique celebration of the way in which food touches lives across the globe, and an initiative that, as a global food brand, it is vital we support. We look forward to collaborating with Caroline and her team, with whom we see a close alignment on our values of quality, integrity and sustainability.’

‘Tarte Tatin’ by Nick Millward. 1st, Marks & Spencer Food Portraiture category.

The competition invites amateur and professional photographers alike to showcase their technical prowess and creativity; celebrating food stories from all around the world, whether told through landscape, portrait, travel, wedding, photojournalistic or any other style of photography. There’s a top prize of £5,000 (GBP) to be won and all finalist images will be exhibited at the prestigious Mall Galleries, London.

With over 25 categories, the Awards recognises that food touches lives in a diversity of ways – from growing, harvesting and cooking, to eating, celebrating, and surviving. An exciting addition for this year is the new ‘World of Drinks’ category celebrating photographs of drinks. This sits alongside the Errazuriz Wine Photographer of the Year category, dedicated to imagery of all things vinous. Also new is The Bimi® Prize, which will be awarded for one stunning image only, which will be chosen from the Awards shortlist for the best image showing fresh fruit and/or vegetables.

‘Tribal farmers sell their fruit’ by Azim Khan Ronnie. 1st, unearthed® Food for Sale category.

This year’s global judging panel, chaired by legendary food photographer, David Loftus, includes: Claire Reichenbach, CEO, The James Beard Foundation, Tom Athron, CEO, Fortnum & Mason, Max La Manna, Award Winning Digital Creator, Rein Skullerud, Senior Photographer & Photo Editor, World Food Programme and Mogau, The Lazy Makoti, Chef and Cookbook Author.

‘It is such a prestigious photography competition and I love entering my little contribution to the wide variety of entries each year from all over the world,’ says Lorraine Pool, previous finalist. ‘It especially appeals to me as the categories allow for a diverse and creative approach to food photography as well as providing opportunities for us amateurs as well as the professionals. After all, you don’t HAVE to be a food photographer to enter!’

For more information and to enter the competition, visit www.worldfoodphotographyawards.com

Entries close Sunday 9th February 2025

Featured image: ‘Kulasai Dasara’ by Udayan Sankar Pal. Highly Commended, Champagne Taittinger Food for Celebration category.

