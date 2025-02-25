The Sony Alpha A7C is one of Sony’s smallest mirrorless cameras with a full-frame sensor. With an RRP of £1599 body only, it’s now available for only £1119 body only, a huge saving. The camera offers a 24MP full-frame sensor, in-body image stabilisation, and 4K 30p video recording. If you’re looking for a compact ‘rangefinder’ style camera, check out the link below, where you’ll find the A7C offer, but keep reading to see what else is available.

Sony Alpha 7C at a glance:

24MP full-frame CMOS sensor

ISO 100-51,200 (50-204,800 extended)

2.36m-dot electronic viewfinder, with 0.59x magnification

3in, 921k-dot fully articulated screen

5-axis in-body image stabilisation (IBIS)

4K 30p video recording

In our full review, we were impressed by the image quality, but quite critical of the smaller camera body on the A7C, due to the impact it has on handling and ease of use, with the Sony Alpha A7 III (a 24MP full-frame camera with more traditional DSLR-like styling) being the camera we would recommend instead. Luckily, the Sony A7 III is even cheaper than the A7C, being priced at £999 body only. To get the Sony A7 III at a bargain price, click the link below.

Sony’s full-frame mirrorless cameras have been around since 2013, with the introduction of the original Sony Alpha A7. Because of this, there’s a huge range of full-frame E-mount lenses available, with prices to suit all budgets. You can also choose a compact lens, that would suit the smaller camera body of the A7C if you’re looking for the smallest possible full-frame camera system.

Unfortunately, these prices do not appear to be available in the US, however you could look at the second-hand market. *Prices correct at time of publication, and may be withdrawn at any time, please see retailer website to check prices.

